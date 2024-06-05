Moto G04s goes on sale today at 12pm: Know price, specs, and where to buy

Launched in India on May 30, the Moto G04s is now available for purchase in India. The budget smartphone is going on sale for the first time, starting 12 pm, on Flipkart and Motorola India website. The smartphone will be available in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green, Sunrise Orange colour options and comes with an acrylic glass with PMMA finish on the back.

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Moto G04s smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone boasts 50-megapixel rear camera, display of 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Moto G04s: Specifications

The Moto G04s sports a 50-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. The budget smartphone sports a 6.6-inch display of 90Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 5,000 mAh battery. The Moto G04s supports virtual RAM expansion (up to 4GB) and features a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion – up to 1TB. The smartphone weighs 178g and has a 7.99mm thin frame. Additionally, it boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos audio.