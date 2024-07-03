Motorola sets Moto G85 5G phone's India launch for July 10: What to expect

As for the design, the Moto G85 will get vegan leather back in Pantone curated colours, including Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey and Olive Green. Additionally, the smartphone will be IP52 certified for resistance against dust and water ingress.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and will be offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The Moto G85 will sport a 5,000 mAh battery, which will be supported by a 33W fast wired charging.

In the imaging department, the Moto G85 smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony Lytia 600) with optical image stabilisation. The primary camera at the back will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone will sport a 32MP camera sensor.