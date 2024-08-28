Moto g45 5G budget phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Motorola’s budget 5G smartphone, Moto g45 5G, is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 21, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and features a vegan leather finish on the back, available in three Pantone-curated colours: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta.
Moto g45 5G: Price and variants
4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
Moto g45 5G: Availability and offers
The Moto g45 5G smartphone can be purchased from Motorola official website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Introductory offers include a Rs 1,000 discount from Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank customers on credit card and credit card equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions.
Moto g45 5G: Details
The Moto g45 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is equipped with a stereo speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos surround sound for surround sound audio experience.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging. For photography, the Moto g45 5G sports a 50MP primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera.
Moto g45 5G: Specifications
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: 4GB and 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Display: 6.5-inch LCD display, HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Audio: Dolby Atmos
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 16MP
- OS: Android 14-based HelloUI
- Battery: 5000mAh