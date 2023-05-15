close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

The Galaxy S23 lime colour variant will be available on both online and offline platforms starting May 16

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched the lime colour variant of its premium Galaxy S23 smartphone. The lime colour is a new addition and it is available alongside other colours – phantom black, cream, green, and lavender colours. The Galaxy S23 lime colour variant will be available on both online and offline platforms starting May 16.

The Galaxy S23 in lime colour will be available in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999. The smartphone will be available with launch offers, including up to 24 months no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme on HDFC credit cards and Bajaj Finserv. Besides, Samsung is offering trade-in benefits in which consumers can avail up to Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus together in exchange of old devices.

The Galaxy S23 is a compact smartphone. It sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of adaptive refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz). It boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel primary autofocus sensor of an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 12MP dual-pixel camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The smartphone is 7.6mm thin and weighs 168g. It boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the front and back. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface.

Powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 supports fast wired charging but does not come with a charging adapter. It has wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.

Also Read

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung announces Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review: Packs quite a punch in slender form factor

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 2 unveiled: Details

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Maxed-out phone worthy of 'Ultra' moniker

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Google launches Pixel 7a phone, sale with launch offers starts on Flipkart

Poco F5 debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in India: Know price, specs

Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Deals, discounts on phones, tablets, and more

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Topics : Samsung Samsung India Samsung Galaxy smartphones Smartphone review

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime
2 min read

OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched

Oppo
2 min read

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally

cloud computing, technology, AI, artificial intelligence
2 min read

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read
Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

bond yields
7 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon