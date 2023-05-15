Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched the lime colour variant of its premium Galaxy S23 smartphone. The lime colour is a new addition and it is available alongside other colours – phantom black, cream, green, and lavender colours. The Galaxy S23 lime colour variant will be available on both online and offline platforms starting May 16.

The Galaxy S23 in lime colour will be available in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999. The smartphone will be available with launch offers, including up to 24 months no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme on HDFC credit cards and Bajaj Finserv. Besides, Samsung is offering trade-in benefits in which consumers can avail up to Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus together in exchange of old devices.

The Galaxy S23 is a compact smartphone. It sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of adaptive refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz). It boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel primary autofocus sensor of an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 12MP dual-pixel camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The smartphone is 7.6mm thin and weighs 168g. It boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the front and back. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface.

Powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 supports fast wired charging but does not come with a charging adapter. It has wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.