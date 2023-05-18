close

Nothing confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 for Phone (2): Details

Nothing's founder Carl Pei on Twitter said that the Phone (2) shows 80 per cent improvement in overall performance in the initial tests, compared to its maiden smartphone Phone (1)

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Thursday confirmed that its upcoming premium smartphone, Phone (2), will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The company’s founder Carl Pei on Twitter said that the Phone (2) shows 80 per cent improvement in overall performance in the initial tests, compared to its maiden smartphone Phone (1). Besides, he confirmed Raw HDR and 4K videos at 60fps imaging features for the Phone (2).
“We chose the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for a reason. Manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process, it’s best-in-class when it comes to power consumption and heat management,” said Carl Pei, founder, Nothing. “Opting for a Snapdragon 8 Series rather than 7 Series brings significant improvements across the board including battery life, network connectivity, and camera capabilities, among others. It's not just about speed – it's about the complete package.”

Slated for launch during the British summer season, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to arrive in the July-September quarter this year. Recently, the phone benchmark portal GeekBench allegedly received the phone’s listing that shed light on some of its key specifications.
According to news reports, citing GeekBench listing, the Phone (2) would come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. An 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is also expected. The Phone (2) was spotted running Android 13 on Geekbench. It is likely to be launched with Nothing OS 1.5 on top of Android. The listing on GeekBench does not reveal information on any other features of the phone. The Nothing Phone (2) could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, according to earlier reports. It is expected to sport an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate.

Earlier, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei in an interview with Inverse had said that the Nothing Phone (2) would be more premium than the Nothing Phone (1) with a big focus on software.

