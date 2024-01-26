Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OnePlus 12r first impressions: A seasonal upgrade without a price hike

The OnePlus 12r boasts a premium feel with a glossy back panel, textured metallic frame, contoured edges and a shiny camera module

OnePlus 12r

OnePlus 12r

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Launched alongside the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12r is a step down from its elder sibling in terms of hardware specifications. The affordable offering from OnePlus is meant to cater to a different audience, specifically those looking for a flagship-like feel at a comparatively affordable price. Is it a value-for-money package is a question I will answer in a detailed review. Here are my first impressions of the OnePlus 12r:
Out of the box, the OnePlus 12r maintains a strong resemblance to its predecessor, with the only noteworthy change being the relocation of the Alert slider to the left side of the device. In the Cool Blue colourway, the OnePlus 12r boasts a combination of a glossy back glass panel and a textured metallic frame. The frame seamlessly extends to form a ring-shaped camera module that houses the triple-camera setup. The rear camera module itself features a captivating shiny metal finish beneath the glass cover, enhancing the smartphone's overall visual appeal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the front, the OnePlus 12r showcases a curved display that contributes to a bezel-less appearance from the sides. The slim bezels on the top and bottom enhance the front look of the smartphone, however, the bezel below is slightly larger but inconspicuous and goes almost unnoticed.
Weighing in at 207 grams, the smartphone leans towards the heavier side, yet its well-balanced weight distribution ensures a comfortable feel in hand. The rounded edges and a modest camera bump contribute to the device's ergonomics. The slim camera module also prevents any wobbling when the OnePlus 12r is placed on a flat surface.
The OnePlus 12r looks and feels premium, however, the glossy back panel and the camera module are prone to attracting fingerprint marks even after just a few minutes of handling.

OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999
  • 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

OnePlus 12r: Specification

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+
  • Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 128GB (UFS3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4)
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)
  • Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro
  • Front: 16MP
  • Port: USB 2.0, Type-C
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Width: 75.3mm
  • Thickness: 8.8mm
  • Weight: 207g
OnePlus 12r: Watch Unboxing
 

Also Read

OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

OnePlus 12R official colourways unveiled ahead of Jan 23 launch: Details

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

OnePlus 12 and 12R set to launch in India on January 23: Check details here

OnePlus 12 series launched in India, Buds 3 earbuds tag along: Details here

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro gaming-focused smartphone now available on Vijay Sales

LG unveils QNED 83 series smart TVs in India: Know price, features and more

ASUS launches Zenbook 14 OLED laptop in India: Know price, specs, and more

OnePlus 12 series launched in India, Buds 3 earbuds tag along: Details here

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Flagship smartphones Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon