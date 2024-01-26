OnePlus 12r first impressions: A seasonal upgrade without a price hike

Launched alongside the OnePlus 12 , the OnePlus 12r is a step down from its elder sibling in terms of hardware specifications. The affordable offering from OnePlus is meant to cater to a different audience, specifically those looking for a flagship-like feel at a comparatively affordable price. Is it a value-for-money package is a question I will answer in a detailed review. Here are my first impressions of the OnePlus 12r:

Out of the box, the OnePlus 12r maintains a strong resemblance to its predecessor, with the only noteworthy change being the relocation of the Alert slider to the left side of the device. In the Cool Blue colourway, the OnePlus 12r boasts a combination of a glossy back glass panel and a textured metallic frame. The frame seamlessly extends to form a ring-shaped camera module that houses the triple-camera setup. The rear camera module itself features a captivating shiny metal finish beneath the glass cover, enhancing the smartphone's overall visual appeal.

On the front, the OnePlus 12r showcases a curved display that contributes to a bezel-less appearance from the sides. The slim bezels on the top and bottom enhance the front look of the smartphone, however, the bezel below is slightly larger but inconspicuous and goes almost unnoticed.

Weighing in at 207 grams, the smartphone leans towards the heavier side, yet its well-balanced weight distribution ensures a comfortable feel in hand. The rounded edges and a modest camera bump contribute to the device's ergonomics. The slim camera module also prevents any wobbling when the OnePlus 12r is placed on a flat surface.

The OnePlus 12r looks and feels premium, however, the glossy back panel and the camera module are prone to attracting fingerprint marks even after just a few minutes of handling.

OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

OnePlus 12r: Specification

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+

Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 128GB (UFS3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4)

Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)

Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro

Front: 16MP

Port: USB 2.0, Type-C

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Width: 75.3mm

Thickness: 8.8mm

Weight: 207g

OnePlus 12r: Watch Unboxing

