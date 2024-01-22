Sensex (    %)
                        
Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

The Lenovo Legion 9i laptop features integrated liquid cooling, dedicated AI chip and forged carbon body

Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop

Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Lenovo on January 22 launched in India the Legion 9i 16-inhc gaming laptop. At Rs 449,990, the laptop features Legion Coldfront cooling system and a forged carbon A-cover. The laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-series processor, paired with 32GB overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual-Channel RAM and up to 16GB Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU.
The Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop is available for purchase on Lenovo online store, major e-commerce platforms, and offline at Lenovo exclusive stores and select offline retail stores.
Lenovo Legion 9i: Features

The 16-inch Legion 9i laptop features the Legion Coldfront system co-created with Cooler Master. This integrated liquid cooling system is designed to handle thermals during gaming sessions. The cooling system coupled with an AI-tuned triple-fan air system boasts 6,333 individual vents.

The laptop features a dedicated Lenovo LA-2 AI chip for auto-adjusting power for maximum frame rates through its Smart FPS feature. Additionally, the gaming laptop comes with Tobii Horizon software and Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D for gearless head tracking and 3D audio output respectively.
Lenovo is offering three months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Legion Arena with the purchase of Legion 9i gaming laptop.

Lenovo Legion 9i: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch 3.2K Mini-LED, 165Hz (refresh rates), HDR
  • Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • RAM: 32GB, DDR5 Dual Channel RAM
  • GPU: 16GB NVIDIA RTX 4090
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • Battery: 4CELL 99.9WH
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Features: Integrated Liquid Cooling, Dedicated AI Chip, Forged Carbon Body, Per Key RGB Keyboard
  • Colours: Carbon Black

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

