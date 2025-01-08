Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus 13 series brings more performance, improved camera, more: Details

OnePlus 13 series brings more performance, improved camera, more: Details

OnePlus 13 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip, meanwhile the OnePlus 13R features last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen three chip

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus unveiled its 13 series smartphones in India during the OnePlus Winter Launch Event on January 7. The series includes the flagship OnePlus 13 and the budget-friendly OnePlus 13R. These smartphones introduce notable improvements in performance, design, camera, and other features compared to their predecessors. Here are the details:
OnePlus 13: What's new
 
Price: Rs 69,999 onwards

Also Read

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

Winter Launch Event: How to watch OnePlus 13 series launch, what to expect

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 series launched: Check India pricing, introductory offers, more

OnePlus 13 series

Winter Launch Event: What to expect from OnePlus 13 series launch on Jan 7

Tech Wrap January 6

Tech wrap Jan 6: OnePlus 13 launch, Samsung Vision AI for TVs, Redmi 14C

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 to get Apple MagSafe-like features with magnetic cases: Report

 
The OnePlus 13 flagship smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. To manage heat, it features Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers. The smartphone is powered by a 6000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, a first for OnePlus, offering high capacity while maintaining a slim design.
 
 
On the back, the OnePlus 13 sports a triple-camera system developed in collaboration with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. It includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 3X telephoto camera. The camera system supports features like Clear Burst and Action Mode, designed for capturing fast-moving subjects.
 
In terms of design, the OnePlus 13 boasts a flat frame and a quad-curved display. It also carries dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance to water and dust.
 
OnePlus 13 specifications:
  • Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Protection: IP68, IP69
OnePlus 13R: What's new
 
Price: Rs 42,999 onwards
 
The OnePlus 13R, the more affordable model in the OnePlus 13 series, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor from last year. In the Indian market, it starts with 12GB of RAM and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Similar to the flagship model, the smartphone features a 6000mAh battery and Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers for thermal management.
 
The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR flat display, which includes features like Aqua Touch 2.0, enabling functionality even on wet surfaces. Both the display and the back panel are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for durability.
 
For photography, the OnePlus 13R features a 50MP Sony LYT 700 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom.
 
OnePlus 13R specifications:
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.0
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 700) with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (2x)
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Protection: IP65, Gorilla Glass 7i
AI features on OnePlus 13 series
 
The OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, brings several AI-driven features to the OnePlus 13 series smartphones. For productivity, it includes tools like Intelligent Search, AI Notes, and Google's Circle to Search. Additionally, it offers AI-powered image editing capabilities such as AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reflection Eraser.
 
OnePlus 13 Series: Accessories
 
OnePlus has introduced a range of accessories tailored for the OnePlus 13, including a new line-up of Magnetic Cases. These cases are fully compatible with MagSafe accessories. The collection includes the OnePlus 13 Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack Case in Wood Black, the OnePlus 13 Aramid Fibre Magnetic Case, and the OnePlus 13 Sandstone Magnetic Case.
 
The company has also launched the AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger in India. It is designed for the OnePlus 13 and is compatible with other devices that have magnetic functionality or use magnetic cases.

More From This Section

Redmi 14C 5G

Xiaomi launches Redmi 14C budget 5G phone in India: Check price, specs

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro

Huawei Watch GT5 Pro with ECG monitoring feature launched in India: Details

Lava Yuva 2 5G

Lava Yuva 2 budget 5G phone launched with backlight design: Price, specs

Vivo Y29 5G

Vivo Y29 5G launches in India with military-grade durability: Price, specs

apple, apple logo

Apple confirms iOS 18.2.1 build number, iOS 18.3 beta update in progress

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Flagship smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon