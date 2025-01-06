Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Jan 6: OnePlus 13 launch, Samsung Vision AI for TVs, Redmi 14C

Tech wrap Jan 6: OnePlus 13 launch, Samsung Vision AI for TVs, Redmi 14C

OnePlus 13 series launch event on January 7. Samsung brings on-device AI to TVs with Vision AI. Xiaomi launches Redmi 14C 5G. Realme 14 Pro series 5G. LG OLED evo TVs with built-in AI

Tech Wrap January 6

Tech Wrap January 6

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker, is gearing up to reveal its latest flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 13 series at the Winter Launch Event on January 7. The event will be held in person, starting at 9 PM IST, and will also be streamed live on the official OnePlus India YouTube channel.
   
At CES 2025, Samsung unveiled advanced AI technology for its 2025 TV lineup, introduced under the name "Vision AI." These features were revealed at Samsung's CES 2025 First Look event. The company also highlighted collaborative efforts with Microsoft and Google, integrating new functionality into its entertainment devices, including speakers and soundbars.
 
 

Also Read

OnePlus 13 series

Winter Launch Event: What to expect from OnePlus 13 series launch on Jan 7

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 to get Apple MagSafe-like features with magnetic cases: Report

OnePlus Watch 2

Next OnePlus Watch to get ECG and more health features: What to expect

Devices launching in January 2025

2025: OnePlus, Xiaomi, POCO, and OPPO to launch these devices in January

Tech Wrap December 30

Tech wrap Dec 30: WhatsApp web, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus Open 2

 
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 14C 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone, in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the device supports dual 5G SIMs. With prices starting at Rs 9,999, the phone boasts a "Premium Starlight Design" and a glass back panel for a refined look.
   
Realme has announced the launch of its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones in India on January 16. The company also unveiled the first glimpse of the smartphones, showcasing new colours inspired by India – Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink.
   
Samsung showcased a range of new entertainment devices at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, USA. Alongside its "Vision AI" features, the company introduced Neo QLED, OLED, and QLED TVs, as well as "The Frame Pro." A new interactive triple-laser ultra-short-throw projector also made its debut.
   
LG unveiled its 2025 OLED evo TV series at CES 2025, featuring innovations like the wireless OLED evo M5 and OLED evo G5 models. The new TVs are equipped with AI-driven personalisation features designed to create customised viewing experiences. LG also introduced lifestyle projectors, adding versatility to its product lineup.

More From This Section

Realme 14 Pro 5G series colourways

Realme 14 Pro series 5G launching on Jan 16 in India-inspired colourways

LG OLED evo TV and PF600U lifestyle projector

CES 2025: LG brings OLED evo TVs with built-in AI, new lifestyle projectors

Samsung Neo QLED TV at CES 2025

CES 2025: Samsung unveils AI-powered Neo QLED TVs, The Frame Pro, and more

Samsung's CES 2025 First Look event

CES 2025: Samsung brings on-device AI features to TVs with 'Vision AI'

Premiumhack, Cyber Crime, Scam

India ranked second in attacks by threat actors in 2024, shows data

Topics : OnePlus Samsung Redmi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon