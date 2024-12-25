Business Standard

Apple confirms iOS 18.2.1 build number, iOS 18.3 beta update in progress

There are currently no widespread critical bugs reported by users that would necessitate an urgent release

apple, apple logo

In parallel with the iOS 18.2.1 preparations, Apple has also begun testing iOS 18.3 with developers and public beta testers. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iOS 18.2.1 update is in the works for iPhone users, with a build number of 22C161 now revealed.

This update is expected to be a minor release, focusing on bug fixes and possibly addressing security vulnerabilities, although specific details about the issues it aims to resolve have not been disclosed, as per Mac Rumours.

The announcement follows our earlier report on the ongoing internal testing of iOS 18.2.1 at Apple and confirmation from an anonymous source with a reliable track record of providing accurate information regarding iOS updates.

According to Mac Rumours, the build number 22C161 corresponds to the forthcoming update, making it officially confirmed.

 

As is typical for minor point updates, iOS 18.2.1 is expected to address issues such as small bugs, glitches, and potential security flaws, though Apple has not yet specified the exact nature of the fixes.

Apple mulls smart home doorbell with support for facial recognition: Report

There are currently no widespread critical bugs reported by users that would necessitate an urgent release.

However, Apple's swift action on this update suggests that the company is keen on ensuring stability and security for iOS users ahead of the larger iOS 18.3 update, which is already being tested.

Historically, when an anonymous account releases the build number for an upcoming iOS update, it is typically followed by a public release within a week.

However, considering the holiday season, users may experience a slight delay before iOS 18.2.1 becomes available for download.

In parallel with the iOS 18.2.1 preparations, Apple has also begun testing iOS 18.3 with developers and public beta testers.

This update, expected to launch in early 2025, is anticipated to include some minor enhancements, though so far, only subtle changes have been discovered in the beta releases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

