OnePlus confirms four-year software support for upcoming Nord 4 smartphone

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the Nord 4 smartphone, along with several other ecosystem devices, at its upcoming “Summer Launch” event on July 16. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to break ground with its software support for Nord 4, promising updates for four years and security patches for an impressive six years, surpassing even its flagship OnePlus 12 series in this regard.

Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, highlighted the company's commitment to ensuring users continue to enjoy optimal performance from their devices long after purchase. This includes rigorous testing and certification processes to maintain speed and smooth operation over extended periods. The Nord 4 has notably achieved a TUV SUV Fluency 72 Month A rating, indicating it is expected to perform like new even after six years of use.

Battery health is another focal point for longevity, with OnePlus integrating its Battery Health Engine technology. OnePlus said this proprietary system adapts to users' charging habits, optimising power input and charging times to preserve battery life. The Nord 4's battery has been certified for 1,600 complete charging cycles, underlining its durability and efficiency.

Design-wise, the Nord 4 will feature a metal unibody design, a first in the 5G smartphone era, with an aluminium construction that ensures a sleek profile measuring 7.99mm at its thinnest point. OnePlus has employed new manufacturing techniques for this model, incorporating a "nano-etched design" and improving antenna performance.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected specifications