Open sales for OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey announced: Details here



The smartphone maker has said that the Marble Odyssey will be priced at Rs 64,999. Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that its limited-edition OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will be available for sale from Tuesday. OnePlus had earlier announced that the exterior of the smartphone will be crafted from 3D microcrystalline rock material and it will feature a natural stone-based back panel.



Customers will be able to get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the device if the purchase is made through ICICI Bank and OneCard credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, Croma stores, and Amazon.in from June 06, 2023 to June 11, 2023. The smartphone will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.



OnePlus is offering up to 18 months of no-cost EMI on the device if the purchase is made using major credit cards on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 6,000 on select 4G devices if the purchase is made at the stores listed above.

OnePlus had announced that the Marble Odyssey would be exclusive to India. The phone will feature a unique design that is different on each unit and no two devices would be alike. The Marble Odyssey follows the launch of the OnePlus Jupiter Rock edition in China back in March. A 24-month low-cost EMI option will also be available for interested buyers exclusively on OnePlus.in.

OnePlus has not announced any changes in specifications of the limited-edition model and in all likelihood, the phone will sport the same.