OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro smart TV, OnePlus 81 Pro keyboard launched in India

Expanding its Q-series smartTV portfolio, announced the TV 65 Q2 Pro at its Cloud 11 event on February 7. Priced at Rs 99,999, this will be available on website, OnePlus experience stores, Flipkart and Amazon India in March. Alongside the smartTV, the company announced the OnePlus 81 Pro keyboard at the event. Below are the details:

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro has a 65-inch 4K resolution QLED screen of 1200 nits of peak brightness level and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Dolby Vision besides HDR10+ and HLG. In addition, the screen supports MEMC technology, which interpolates additional frames to enhance the visual experience. Audio is taken care of by two full-range stereo speakers of 70W total output. The speakers are powered by Dolby Audio and tuned by Dynaudio for enhanced surround sound experience.

Powered by Google TV operating system, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro boots OxygenPlay 2.0 interface. This customised interface shows content curated from over-the-top platforms. It has built-in support for Miracast, DLNA, Chromecast, NFC Cast and MultiCast 2.0. It includes a Kids Mode feature to ensure that kids are watching healthy content on the TV. Supported by OxygenPlay 2.0 app, it provides access to over 270 live channels.

Supported by OnePlus Connect 2.0 app, the offers seamless connectivity with OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Watch and other IoT devices. When OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature switches off the OnePlus TV immediately. The smart TV automatically pauses, when the user removes the earphones from their ear. With the help of the app, users can use their smartphone as a remote control for their TV.

OnePlus 81 Pro Keyboard: Specifications

OnePlus 81 Pro keyboard is the brand’s first mechanical keyboard and is fully-customisable. OnePlus claims that it is the first keyboard to feature Marble-mallow keycaps, which use a patented thermoplastic elastomer to produce a springy bounce with each press and give users optimal comfort and functionality.

The company partnered with Keychron to create the keyboard layout and connection that syncs with multiple operating systems, including MacOS, Windows and Linux. It is a lightweight category keyboard made of aluminium.