Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO M8 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 launched: Check price, availability, specs

POCO M8 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 launched: Check price, availability, specs

POCO M8, powered by a 5,520mAh battery, has been launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999. It will be available for purchase starting on January 13

POCO M8 5G

POCO M8 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

POCO launched the POCO M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The POCO M8 sports a curved display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a 5,520mAh battery. For camera enthusiasts, this smartphone sports a 50MP camera on the back and a 20MP camera on the front. For audio, the POCO M8 boasts dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and is claimed to offer up to 300 per cent of volume boost. 

POCO M8: Price and availability

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
  • Colour: Carbon Black, Frost Silver, Glacial Blue
The smartphone will be available for purchase starting January 13 from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 

POCO M8: Offers

  • Rs 2,000 discount on select bank cards
  • Rs 1,000 additional discount valid till first 12 hours
  • No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

POCO M8: Details

The POCO M8 sports a 6.77-inch curved FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and is offered with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. 

Also Read

lenovo

Lenovo aims to double India business in 3 years; bets on AI, smartphones

Realme 16 Pro, Realme Buds Air 8, Realme Pad 3

Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs

Realme 16 Pro series, Realme Pad 3, Realme Buds Air 8

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 launching on Jan 6: Where to watch

Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro on January 6: Where to watch

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 Ultra may launch soon with gaming-focused hardware: What to expect

 
The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP front-facing camera, and runs on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2. It comes with support for four major Android updates and six years of security patches. It boasts a 5,520mAh battery, carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 7.35mm in thickness, and weighs 178g.

POCO M8: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • OS: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2
  • Battery: 5,520mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 18W reverse charging
  • Durability: IP66 rated
  • Thickness: 7.35mm
  • Weight: 178g

More From This Section

Noise Master Buds 2

Noise Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose unveiled at CES 2026: Check details

Razer's Project Motoko

CES 2026: Razer unveils AI-powered headphones with vision, audio awareness

Lenovo unveiled a range of products at CES 2026

CES 2026: Lenovo unveils gaming laptops, handheld console, and AI concepts

New Acer laptops in Nitro, Predator, Swift and Aspire series

CES 2026: Acer unveils Predator, Nitro gaming lineup, expands Copilot+ PCs

ASUS unveiled new AI-focused products at CES 2026

CES 2026: ASUS unveils AI-powered laptops, AiOs, desktops, and more

Topics : POCO Chinese smartphones smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill