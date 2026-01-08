POCO M8 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 launched: Check price, availability, specs
POCO M8, powered by a 5,520mAh battery, has been launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999. It will be available for purchase starting on January 13
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Listen to This Article
POCO launched the POCO M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The POCO M8 sports a curved display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a 5,520mAh battery. For camera enthusiasts, this smartphone sports a 50MP camera on the back and a 20MP camera on the front. For audio, the POCO M8 boasts dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and is claimed to offer up to 300 per cent of volume boost.
POCO M8: Price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
- Colour: Carbon Black, Frost Silver, Glacial Blue
The smartphone will be available for purchase starting January 13 from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
POCO M8: Offers
- Rs 2,000 discount on select bank cards
- Rs 1,000 additional discount valid till first 12 hours
- No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months
POCO M8: Details
The POCO M8 sports a 6.77-inch curved FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and is offered with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
Also Read
The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP front-facing camera, and runs on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2. It comes with support for four major Android updates and six years of security patches. It boasts a 5,520mAh battery, carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 7.35mm in thickness, and weighs 178g.
POCO M8: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
- RAM: 6GB, 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP
- Front camera: 20MP
- OS: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2
- Battery: 5,520mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 18W reverse charging
- Durability: IP66 rated
- Thickness: 7.35mm
- Weight: 178g
More From This Section
Topics : POCO Chinese smartphones smartphones
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:15 PM IST