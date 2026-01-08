POCO M8 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 launched: Check price, availability, specs

POCO launched the POCO M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The POCO M8 sports a curved display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a 5,520mAh battery. For camera enthusiasts, this smartphone sports a 50MP camera on the back and a 20MP camera on the front. For audio, the POCO M8 boasts dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and is claimed to offer up to 300 per cent of volume boost.

POCO M8: Price and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Colour: Carbon Black, Frost Silver, Glacial Blue

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting January 13 from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

POCO M8: Offers

Rs 2,000 discount on select bank cards

Rs 1,000 additional discount valid till first 12 hours

No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

POCO M8: Details

The POCO M8 sports a 6.77-inch curved FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and is offered with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP front-facing camera, and runs on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2. It comes with support for four major Android updates and six years of security patches. It boasts a 5,520mAh battery, carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 7.35mm in thickness, and weighs 178g.

POCO M8: Specifications