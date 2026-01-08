Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme set to operate as Oppo's sub-brand under BBK: Here's what changes

Realme set to operate as Oppo's sub-brand under BBK: Here's what changes

Reuters reports that Realme is being integrated into Oppo as a sub-brand, bringing the two BBK-owned smartphone makers closer operationally as part of a cost-focused restructuring move

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro

Reuters reports that Realme will operate as an Oppo subbrand under BBK Electronics (Image: Oppo Find X9 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is being integrated into Oppo as a sub-brand, according to a report by Reuters. The change is part of a restructuring effort intended to bring the two companies closer operationally and reduce costs. Oppo and Realme have operated as separate brands under BBK Electronics — a larger Chinese consumer hardware group that also owns other smartphone brands such as Vivo.

This is not the first time Realme and Oppo’s paths have crossed

Realme’s relationship with Oppo goes back to the brand’s early years. Realme was initially created within Oppo before becoming a standalone smartphone brand in 2018 under the leadership of Sky Li, a former Oppo executive. Since then, Realme has expanded beyond China into markets including India and Europe. Realme and Oppo continued to operate as sister brands under BBK Electronics even after the separation.
 
The recent move effectively folds Realme back into Oppo’s organisational structure, with Realme now formally operating as a sub-brand of Oppo again.

Also Read

Ford

Ford hints at robotaxi with new hands-free, eyes-off-road technology

Realme 16 Pro, Realme Buds Air 8, Realme Pad 3

Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs

Realme 16 Pro series, Realme Pad 3, Realme Buds Air 8

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 launching on Jan 6: Where to watch

OPPO A6 Pro 5G

OPPO A6 Pro with MediaTek 6300, 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Realme 16 Pro series, Realme Pad 3 and Realme Buds Air8

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 to launch on Jan 6: What to expect

BBK Electronics and its smartphone portfolio

BBK Electronics has long been the holding group behind several major Chinese smartphone names. Oppo and Vivo have been central parts of the BBK portfolio for many years. Other brands linked to the group include OnePlus, which has also worked closely with Oppo’s research and development operations in recent years, and iQOO, which functions as a sub-brand associated with Vivo. These brands reportedly share supply chain resources and internal technologies as part of broader cost-sharing arrangements.
 
The consolidation of Realme under Oppo echoes a similar move involving OnePlus in recent years, where OnePlus’ business units and technology roadmap were aligned more closely with Oppo’s development teams.

Sub-brands across Chinese smartphone companies

Realme’s shift mirrors strategies used by other Chinese smartphone makers:
  • iQOO operates as a performance-focused sub-brand under Vivo
  • Redmi and POCO function as sub-brands under Xiaomi, as per a report by TechRadar
These structures allow parent companies to target different price segments and regions while sharing core technology, manufacturing, and distribution networks.

What changes?

Reuters noted that Realme’s integration into Oppo is primarily operational. There has been no announcement of changes to Realme’s existing product roadmap, regional presence, or branding strategy.
 
For consumers, the immediate impact is expected to be limited. However, behind the scenes, the move points to tighter cost control and a more centralised approach to smartphone development within BBK’s ecosystem.

More From This Section

BGMI 4.1 update

BGMI redeem codes released on January 8: How to win Bento Love backpack

Spotify releases Listening Activity and Request to Jam in Messages (Image: Spotify)

Spotify brings Listening Activity, Request to Jam for Messages: Details

Apple brings several improvements to the base iPhone 17, making it one of the most balanced smartphones of 2025

Apple's iOS roadmap: What to expect from upcoming iOS 26 updates and iOS 27

OPPO Reno 15 series

OPPO Reno 15 series launching on January 8: Where to watch, expected specs

ChatGPT Health (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI launches 'ChatGPT Health' with Apple Health integration: What is it

Topics : Realme Oppo chinese smartphone industry Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill