ROG Phone 8 Pro: Asus announces India pricing of gaming-focused smartphone

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show, the ROG Phone 8 Pro from Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus is arriving in India soon. While there has been no confirmation on the date of arrival, Asus has announced the India pricing of its gaming-focused smartphone.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro would be offered in Phantom Black colour in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage at Rs 94,999 and Rs 119,999, respectively. The top-end model with 24GB RAM, called ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, will be offered together with the ROG AeroActive Cooler X. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will be available on both online and offline channels of Vijay Sales and Asus.

Recapping the product details, the ROG Phone 8 series encompassed the vanilla edition and the ROG Phone 8 Pro, both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Asus said that the ROG Phone 8 has evolved from a gaming phone into a premium device, with a slimmer and lighter body, and thinner bezels than its predecessor.

Among the notable updates in the Asus ROG Phone 8 series is the new AI-powered features such as AI Grabber, Semantic Search, AI generated wallpapers, and AI noise-cancelling. Another notable change in the models is apparent on the rear profile. While the vanilla ROG Phone 8 gets the regular RGB lighting on the ROG logo, the Pro model features a new Anime Vision Mini-LED display on the back panel. The Anime Vision LED display features 341 mini LEDs that can display preset or user created animations.

ROG Phone 8 Pro: Specification