POCO F6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launched in India: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on May 23 debuted in India the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip with POCO F6 launch. The smartphone is offered in up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage configuration at Rs 29,999 onwards. Among the smartphone’s headline features are artificial intelligence-powered image editing tools such as Magic Eraser Pro and AI Image Expansion.

POCO F6: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 33,999

POCO F6: Availability and introductory offers

Offered in Classic Black and Titanium Glow colours, the POCO F6’s first sale is scheduled to commence from May 29 on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI bank cards. Additionally, the company is also offering a bonus of Rs 2,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals.

POCO F6: Specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, the POCO F6 smartphone comes with Wildboost 3.0 optimisation technology that uses AI to enhance and optimise performance based on the usage. The smartphone features POCO’s IceLoop system for thermal management. The smartphone’s performance is further aided by up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage type for faster read and write speeds.

The POCO F6 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness. The display supports Dolby Vision high dynamic range format. The display is complemented by a stereo speaker system, which is supported by Dolby Atmos. Imaging on the smartphone is covered by a 50-megapixel primary sensor (SONY IMX882) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera (Sony IMX355). The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 90W wired charging.

The POCO F6 to boot Xiaomi HyperOS, loaded with AI-powered image editing tools. These include Magic Eraser Pro, which will allow users to remove unwanted objects from an image, and an AI Image Expansion tool for expanding any image beyond its actual boundary.