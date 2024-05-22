Business Standard
Realme GT 6T smartphone, Buds Air 6 wireless earbuds launched in India

Realme GT 6T

Realme GT 6T smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Realme on May 22 launched the Realme GT 6T smartphone in India. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone brand launched the Buds Air 6 wireless earbuds. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a dual vapour chamber (VC) cooling system that the company said helps the performance-centric phone maintain thermal balance. Moreover, the phone boasts a 5,500 mAh battery and support for 120W fast wired charging. The smartphone is offered in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colours.

Realme GT 6T: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 30,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 39,999

Realme GT 6T: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme GT 6T smartphone will be available starting May 29 on Realme’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select offline stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 4,000 on select bank cards. Additionally, the company is also offering a bonus of Rs 2000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan (EMI) up to six months.

Realme GT 6T: Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
  • Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR brightness, Dolby Vision
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (SONY LYT-600) + 8MP (Sony IMX355) ultra-wide angle
  • Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • OS: Android 14 based realmeUI 5.0
  • Software support: 3 years OS update, 4 years security update

Realme Buds Air 6: Price, offers and availability

Priced at Rs 3,299, the Buds Air 6 are offered in Forest Green and Frame Silver colours. The wireless earbuds are set to go on sale starting May 27 on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India and select offline stores. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 300 on select bank cards.

Realme Buds Air 6: Specification

  • Audio driver: 12.4mm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3
  • Bluetooth codec: SBC/AAC/LHDC
  • Noise cancelling: Yes
  • Transparency mode: Yes
  • ANC depth: 50dB
  • Controls: Touch
  • Mics: 3 on each buds
  • Battery: 58mAh (buds), 460mAh (Case)

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones Technology gadgets

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

