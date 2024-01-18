Sensex (    %)
                        
reMarkable 2 paper tablet launched in India: Price, availability and more

The tablet provides the sensation of writing on a paper and allows users to combine and rearrange handwritten or typed notes

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Norwegian tablet brand reMarkable has announced India foray with reMarkable 2 paper tablet launch. The company said that the paper tablet is specifically designed for note-taking, reading and reviewing documents. According to the company, the tablet provides the sensation of writing on a paper and allows users to combine and rearrange handwritten or typed notes on the same page or annotate directly on PDF documents and e-books. The paper tablet is supported by a software ecosystem that works across multiple devices using the cloud-based mobile and desktop app, the company said in a press statement.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring reMarkable 2 to India,” said Phil Hess, CEO at reMarkable.“With its dynamic culture, tech-savvy population, and thriving digital economy, India offers a market that aligns perfectly with our vision. We have designed reMarkable 2 to empower people to think better among the many distractions of the connected world, and we believe Indians will appreciate our approach,” Hess added.

The reMarkable 2 paper tablet is now available for pre-order in India on e-commerce platform Amazon at Rs 43,999. The company is offering a bundle pack for the tablet, including Marker Plus – a writing pen with built-in eraser and a Book folio, at Rs 53,799. Both Marker Plus and Book Folio are available separately at Rs 13,599 and Rs 19,499 respectively.

The reMarkable mobile and desktop app is available on subscription basis at Rs 299 per month or Rs 2,990 per year. The company is offering a one-year trail for the application with the reMarkable 2 bundle purchase without any additional cost.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

