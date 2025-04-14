HP OmniBook Copilot Plus PCs up for pre-order in Intel, AMD configurations

Hewlett Packard (HP) has opened the pre-orders for its newly launched OmniBook line of Copilot Plus AI PCs in India. These Copilot Plus PCs are claimed to have been tailored specifically for the needs of content creators, freelancers, and hybrid workers. Four laptops have been launched in this series, namely the HP OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook X Flip, OmniBook 7, and OmniBook 5.
Here are the details of the HP OmniBook AI PC lineup.
HP OmniBook AI PCs: Price and availability
- HP OmniBook Ultra 14: Starts at Rs186,499
- HP OmniBook X Flip: Starts at Rs114,999
- HP OmniBook 7: Starts at Rs 87,499
- HP OmniBook 5: Starts at Rs 78,999
All four laptops can now be pre-booked from HP World stores and the HP Online store.
HP OmniBook Ultra 14: Details
Also Read
This 14-inch laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 processor. It features AMD Radeon 890M graphics and a 2.2K touch display. It is paired with up to 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. The device is supported by a 4-cell, 68 Wh Li-ion polymer battery and comes with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.
HP OmniBook Ultra 14: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS Touchscreen, Corning Gorilla Glass, 400 nits, 100 per cent sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, Low Blue Light
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 (up to 5.1 GHz, 12 cores, 24 threads, 24 MB L3 cache)
- Neural Processing Unit: AMD Ryzen AI (55 NPU TOPS)
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 890M Graphics
- Memory: 32GB LPDDR5X-7500 (on-board)
- Storage: 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, 25 GB Dropbox storage for 12 months
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language
- Camera: 9MP IR AI Webcam with temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones
- Audio: DTS X Ultra, Quad speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio
- Connectivity and Ports: Wi-Fi 7 (MediaTek MT7925, 2x2), Bluetooth 5.4, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C, 40Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x USB Type-A (10Gbps, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x Headphone/Microphone combo jack
- Battery & Power: 4-cell, 68 Wh Li-ion polymer, 65W USB Type-C power adapter
- Dimensions: 31.51 x 22.76 x 1.64 cm
- Weight: 1.57 kg
HP OmniBook X Flip: Details
The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 is an AI-enhanced convertible laptop built for premium users and creators. It features a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen of a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and Intel Arc Graphics, the laptop boasts 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7. The device includes a 5MP IR webcam, DTS:X audio, and ships with a rechargeable stylus, packed into a lightweight 1.38 kg chassis with a 360-degree hinge for flexible use.
HP OmniBook X Flip: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED Touchscreen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 48–120 Hz refresh rate, 0.2 ms response time, 100 per cent DCI-P3, 16:10 aspect ratio, HDR 500 nits, SDR 400 nits, Low Blue Light
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (up to 4.5 GHz, 8 cores, 8 threads, 8 MB L3 cache)
- Neural Processing Unit: Intel AI Boost (40 NPU TOPS)
- Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
- Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5x-8533 (on-board)
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, 25 GB Dropbox storage for 12 months
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language
- Camera: 5MP IR Webcam with temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones
- Audio: DTS X Ultra, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio
- Connectivity and Ports: Wi-Fi 7 (Intel BE201, 2x2), Bluetooth 5.4, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C, 40Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x USB Type-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge), 2 x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Headphone/Microphone combo jack
- Battery & Power: 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer, 65W USB Type-C power adapter
- Dimensions: 31.3 x 21.85 x 1.46 cm
- Weight: 1.38 kg
HP OmniBook 7: Details
The HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13 is an AI-powered laptop, designed for creators and premium users who value portability without compromise. It features a 13.3-inch WQXGA anti-glare display, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor and Radeon 840M Graphics. Backed by a 16 GB LPDDR5x memory and a 512 GB Gen4 SSD, it ensures fast performance and smooth multitasking. With a 5MP IR camera, Wi-Fi 6, and under 1 kg weight, this device blends intelligence, style, and mobility into one ultra-light package.
HP OmniBook 7: Specifications
- Display: 13.3-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Anti-Glare, 400 nits, 100 per cent sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, Micro-edge, Flicker-free
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 (up to 4.8 GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads, 16 MB L3 cache)
- Neural Processing Unit: AMD Ryzen AI (50 NPU TOPS)
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 840M Graphics
- Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5x-7500 (on-board)
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, 25 GB Dropbox storage for 12 months
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language
- Camera: 5MP IR Webcam with temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones
- Audio: DTS X Ultra, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio
- Connectivity and Ports: Wi-Fi 6 (Realtek, 2x2), Bluetooth 5.4, 2 x USB Type-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1 x USB Type-A (5Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Headphone/Microphone combo jack
- Battery & Power: 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion polymer, 65W USB Type-C power adapter
- Dimensions: 29.73 x 21.12 x 1.65 cm (front), 29.73 x 21.12 x 1.74 cm (rear)
- Weight: Under 1 kg
HP OmniBook 5: Details
The HP OmniBook 5 16-ag1037AU blends AI performance with a spacious display, making it an ideal choice for creators and premium users. It features a 16-inch 2K anti-glare display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor along with Radeon 840M graphics. It features 16 GB of fast LPDDR5x memory, a 512 GB Gen4 SSD, and Wi-Fi 6 support. It also includes a 1080p IR webcam, a numeric keypad, and fast-charging battery, all packed in a sleek glacier silver aluminium body.
HP OmniBook 5: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) IPS Anti-Glare, 300 nits, 62.5 per cent sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, Micro-edge, Flicker-free
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 (up to 4.8 GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads, 16 MB L3 cache)
- Neural Processing Unit: AMD Ryzen AI (50 NPU TOPS)
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 840M Graphics
- Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5x-7500 (on-board)
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, 25 GB Dropbox storage for 12 months
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Camera: HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones
- Audio: DTS X Ultra, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost
- Connectivity and Ports: Wi-Fi 6 (Realtek, 2x2), Bluetooth 5.4, 2 x USB Type-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1 x USB Type-A (5Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Headphone/Microphone combo jack
- Battery & Power: 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer, 65W USB Type-C power adapter
- Dimensions: 35.77 x 25.48 x 1.79 cm (front), 35.77 x 25.48 x 1.86 cm (rear)
- Weight: 1.79 kg