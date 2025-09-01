Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Acer debuts TravelLite Essential laptops in India at Rs 32,999 onwards

The Acer TravelLite Essential series is said to offer sleek design and portability, offered with Intel and AMD chip options at Rs 32,999 onwards

Acer TravelLite Essential series

Acer TravelLite Essential series (Image: Acer)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has launched the TravelLite Essential series in India. Weighing 1.34 kg, the company said, the TravelLite Essential series is crafted for professionals who seek mobility, durability, and reliable performance. The series comes in an aluminium finish and offers two configuration options – Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors.

Acer TravelLite Essential series: Price and availability

Acer TravelLite Essential Series will be available in Obsidian Black colour, starting at Rs 32,999 onwards.
 
The Acer TravelLite Essential laptops are now available at Acer's exclusive stores, the Acer authorised resellers, and Acer online store. 
 

Acer TravelLite Essential series: Details

The TravelLite Essential Series comes in two configurations – Intel Core i5-1334U and AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processors – both based on Windows 11 Home operating system. Each model sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with an 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an 180-degree hinge for flexible viewing angles.
 
Acer said the TravelLite Essential Series comes with up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. Acer said that the Integrated graphics delivers performance across business applications, remote meetings, and everyday productivity tasks.
 
The TravelLite Essential Series is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life with a 36Whr battery and fast charging support. For communication, it includes an HD webcam with a privacy shutter and dual stereo speakers. 
For connectivity options, the Acer TravelLite Essential Series includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, RJ45 LAN, microSD card reader, and a 2-in-1 audio combo jack. The TravelLite Essential Series also features a spill-resistant keyboard, Firmware Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for data protection,
 
Acer TravelLite Essential series: Specifications
  • Display: 14-inch full HD IPS display,
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U or AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
  • GPU: Integrated graphics
  • Storage: up to 1TB PCIe SSD
  • RAM Expandable, up to 32GB DDR4
  • Webcam: HD webcam with privacy shutter
  • Ports: HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Type-A, Type-C ports, RJ45 LAN, microSD card reader, 2-in-1 audio combo jack.
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Battery: 36 Whr 3-cell Li-ion
  • Weight: from 1.34Kg

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

