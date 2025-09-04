Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sony debuts its first-ever C-type wired earphones, IER-EX15C, with a 5mm driver, hybrid silicone tips, and an in-line remote for seamless use

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has expanded its audio products lineup in India with the launch of its first-ever C-type wired earphones—Sony IER-EX15C. As per the company, these earphones are equipped with a 5mm driver and a high-compliance diaphragm to deliver rich bass and crisp vocals without compromising on being lightweight and comfortable. Since it is a C-type earphone, it will be compatible with a range of modern smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices that feature a C-type port.

Sony IER-EX15C: Price and availability

  • MRP: 2,490
  • Best buy price: 1,990
  • Colour: Black, White, Blue, Pink
The Sony IER-EX15C is now available for purchase across Sony Center stores, ecommerce platforms, and Shop at SC’s website. 
 

Sony IER-EX15C: Details

The Sony IER-EX15C boasts a lightweight, compact design and features a 5mm driver with a high-compliance diaphragm for deep bass and clear vocals. As per the company, the Sony IER-EX15C comes with a tangle-resistant serrated cable and an adjuster to keep it organised. The earphones come with three sizes of hybrid silicone tips.

The earphones come with an in-line remote that houses essential controls, including volume adjustment, a multi-function button, and a built-in microphone. Users can play or pause tracks, skip songs, manage calls, trigger their voice assistant, or mute the mic with simple button presses. A built-in cable slider and adjuster allow the cord length to be customised, reducing slack during use and minimising tangles when stored. 

Sony IER-EX15C: Specifications

  • Driver: 5mm
  • Form factor: Wired earphones
  • Connectivity: C-type
  • Headphone type: Closed, in-ear
  • Cord type: Y-type
  • Cord length: 1.2m (approximately)
  • Microphone: Omnidirectional

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

