Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 with 5100mAh battery launched: Price, offers, specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 with 5100mAh battery launched: Price, offers, specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A11 in India with an 8.7-inch 90Hz display and a 5,100mAh battery, available in Wi-Fi and LTE variants

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 has been launched in India with an 8.7-inch screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab A11 comes in two colour options and carries a 5,100mAh battery. It boasts an 8MP single rear camera unit and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Price, availability and offers

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 12,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 17,999
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (W-Fi + Cellular): Rs 15,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 20,999
  • Colour: Gray, Silver
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is available for purchase across Samsung’s website, and e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.
 
 
Samsung is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 for select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 comes with an 8.7-inch TFT screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz, though Samsung has not revealed the exact chipset model.
 
The tablet is offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using a microSD card. It includes an 8MP rear camera with autofocus, while a 5MP sensor handles selfies and video calls.
 
For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab A11 supports Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS. It also features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual speakers tuned with Dolby audio.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Specifications

  • Display: 87-inch, WXGA+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • RAM: 4GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • OS: Android
  • Battery: 5100mAh
  • Dimension: (211.0 x 124.7 x 8.0)mm
  • Weight: 337 grams

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

