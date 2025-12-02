Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions unit for $375 mn

Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions unit for $375 mn

Under the agreement, more than 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leadership, across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, will move to Wipro, the company had said at that time

Wipro

The DTS buy was announced on August 21, 2025, and, with the successful closure of the deal, it will begin operating as part of Wipro's engineering global business line (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

IT services company Wipro's $375-million acquisition of HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been completed following regulatory nods, according to a release on Tuesday.

The DTS buy was announced on August 21, 2025, and, with the successful closure of the deal, it will begin operating as part of Wipro's engineering global business line, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company said in its release.

"The acquisition of DTS marks a significant milestone in Wipro's commitment to advance AI capabilities, engineering innovation and R&D excellence," the release said.

It is pertinent to note that on August 21, Wipro said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, for a cash consideration of up to $375 million (about Rs 3,270 crore).

 

Under the agreement, more than 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leadership, across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, will move to Wipro, the company had said at that time.

Also Read

Samsung

Samsung debuts its first trifold smartphone months ahead of folding iPhone

SHARE, acquisition

Tilaknagar Industries completes ₹3,442 crore Imperial Blue acquisition

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ launched in India: Check variants, price, and specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung One UI 8.5: Now Brief may suggest what to watch next on YouTube

Marc Descrozaille, CEO, Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific, IWG, said India was currently among the company's top 15 markets

Swiss co-working major IWG to double India portfolio by 2027: Descrozaillepremium

Tuesday's release announcing the completion of the acquisition said DTS brings to Wipro product engineering and digital transformation services capabilities, combined with expertise in embodied AI, embedded software, device engineering, and customer experience platforms.

"The AI solutions from Harman will be seamlessly integrated with Wipro Intelligence -- our AI-powered suite of platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. The acquisition will enable Wipro to deliver truly differentiated and connected next-generation experiences and reinforce its standing as a global leader in engineering services," the release added.

Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro Ltd, said the acquisition of DTS strengthens the company's ability to deliver AI-powered, end-to-end engineering services.

"By adding DTS' deep product engineering and technology expertise to our capabilities, and their complementary industry solution and market presence, we are evolving our engineering DNA to meet the demands of a rapidly transforming technology landscape," Rao said.

Rao further noted that the acquisition enhances Wipro's ability to innovate at scale, deliver measurable business value, and support complex transformations across sectors.

Vikas Gupta, Executive Vice President and GM, DTS, noted that Wipro's global reach, Wipro Intelligence' capabilities, and advanced technology ecosystem provide the foundation to scale impact, expand into new industries, and deliver enhanced value to clients.

"The combined strengths of DTS and Wipro will enable a more integrated go-to-market approach, accelerating innovation and transformation for clients worldwide," Gupta said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

Amazon

Amazon's qcom blitz: 2 new dark stores a day, 300 by year-end across 3 cities

Finfactor

Finfactor raises $15 million in Series A, led by WestBridge Capitalpremium

WeWork

Bombay High Court dismisses petition against WeWork India IPO approval

Tata Steel, Tata Steel Wales (Photo: Reuters)

Why Tata Steel wants a helping hand in the UK as challenges mountpremium

Topics : Samsung Wipro acquisition Harman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon