Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 may launch earlier than expected

Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones a month ahead of schedule, according to reports

BS Web Team New Delhi
Image credit: Samsung

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Samsung is working on the next generation of foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and hopes to release them sooner than expected, an NDTV report said.
The South Korean company is expected to begin mass manufacturing the parts of the upcoming foldable phones in early June. Samsung typically starts producing hinges around the end of June. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to include a novel 'droplet' hinge design.
According to details shared in a tweet by tipster Revegnus (Twitter: @Tech_Reve), Samsung Electronics will begin mass manufacturing of foldable phone hinges in early June. Typically, the business begins manufacturing hinges for its foldable phones by the end of the month. As a result, the tipster claims that Samsung could launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July rather than in late August.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10 last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked event.
Specifications for Samsung's forthcoming foldable phones for 2023 have repeatedly leaked online. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to include a novel 'droplet' hinge design and an IPX8 rating. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are reported to run One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy SoC.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to have a triple rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto photographer.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have a dual back camera set with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to have 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumoured to have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be available in beige, grey, light green, and light pink colours, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be available in beige, black, and light blue.
First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

