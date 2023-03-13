JUST IN
Business Standard

OPPO launches Find N2 Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 89,999: Details

The OPPO Find N2 Flip will be available for purchase from March 17 on OPPO online store, Flipkart, and select retail stores

Topics
Oppo India | Foldable devices | Oppo

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OPPO Find N2 Flip
OPPO Find N2 Flip

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched in India its maiden clamshell form factor-based smartphone, the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Priced at Rs 89,999, the smartphone will be available for purchase from March 17 on OPPO online store, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip will be available with introductory offers, including a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-interest equated monthly instalment of up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card and Amex. Moreover, OPPO is offering loyalty bonus of up to Rs 5,000 in trade-in deal to existing OPPO customers. Other smartphone users can avail exchange bonus up to Rs 2,000. Below are the OPPO Find N2 Flip specifications:

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but with apparent improvements in screens. The smartphone has a minimal crease on the bendable screen and it boasts a vertical screen on the cover. The bendable screen is a 6.8-inch HDR10+ certified AMOLED panel of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, stretched in 21:9 aspect ratio. The cover screen is a 3.26-inch OLED screen.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is offered in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colours, both in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone supports dual-SIM with 5G on both. Imaging is covered by a dual-camera array – 50-megapixel with OIS and 8MP ultra-wide-angle – developed in partnership with Hasselblad on the cover, and a 32MP autofocus camera sensor inside the punch hole cutout.

Powering the OPPO Find N2 Flip is a 4,300 mAh battery, supported by 44W SuperVOOC wired charging. The phone boots Android 13 operating system-based ColorOS13 interface.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 13:02 IST

