Sonos launches portable Move 2 speakers in India with stereo sound: Details

Priced at Rs 49,999, Sonos Move 2 speakers offer stereo sound experience, audio streaming over Bluetooth and WiFi, as well as a replaceable battery

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

US-based audio brand Sonos has launched its new portable speaker – Move 2 in India. The new Sonos Move 2 speaker brings stereo sound and is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life. Additionally, the speaker offers flexibility in connectivity with support for both Bluetooth and WiFi streaming.
 
The company claims that the Move 2 speaker is made for every setting — from living rooms and balconies to weekend getaways and open-air adventures.

Sonos Move 2 : Price and availability

The Sonos Move 2 is priced at Rs 49,999 and is now available in India in three colourways: Olive, Black, and White. 
 

Sonos Move 2: Key features

Sonos said that the Move 2 speaker features a completely overhauled acoustic architecture compared to its predecessor. This includes dual tweeters for stereo sound and crisp vocals. This is complimented by a precision-tuned woofer that the company said offers deep, dynamic bass even outdoors.

With automatic Trueplay tuning, it adjusts the sound based on the listener's surroundings. Additionally, Sonos Move 2 speaker features the same intuitive user interface as of the Sonos Era lineup including the volume slider for simple control.
 
For connectivity Sonos Move 2 offers concurrent Bluetooth and WiFi streaming support. Additionally, the speakers can be grouped with other Sonos systems to offer a more immersive experience. The speaker also features a USB-C port that not only facilitates charging but also offers reverse charging capabilities for charging your smartphone or other accessory. Coming to the battery life, Sonos claims that the speakers can deliver up to 24 hours of play time on a single charge.
Sonos Move 2 is rated IP56 for resistance against dust and water. The company said that it features a design that can withstand accidental drops, splashes, rain, and dust. The speaker also includes a replaceable battery to extend the product life.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

