Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED series TVs launched in India: Price, features, more

Japanese electronics brand Sony on July 1 launched in India the Bravia 7 Mini LED series. Powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, the series is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display options with 4K resolution panel and Dolby Vision standard across models. Moreover, the TVs are IMAX Enhanced certified and support Dolby Atmos surround sound.

55-inch (K-55XR70): Rs 182,990

65-inch (K-65XR70): Rs 229,990

75-inch (K-75XR70): To be announced on later dates

The 55-inch and 65-inch models of the Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED series are now available in India across Sony Centers, major e-commerce platforms, and at select retail stores.

Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED series: Details

The Sony Bravia 7 series TVs are powered by Cognitive Processor XR, which the company said replicates the way humans see and hear. Sony said that the processor features a scene recognition system that understands the focal points within a scene and analyses data to produce detailed visuals.

The Cognitive Processor XR along with the mini LED display panel enables features such as XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Contrast Booster that use local dimming algorithms to control the display LEDs, enhancing depth, details and contrast of the visuals. The new processors also bring features such as XR Triluminous Pro, which essentially widens the colour spectrum of the display, and XR Clear Image, which minimises the noise in a video by dynamic frame analysis.

For content watching, the Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED series gets XR 4K upscaling that enhances the resolution of non high-res videos to near 4K quality. The TVs also get support for Dolby Vision that enhances High Dynamic Range (HDR) content for colour vibrancy and contrast.

The Bravia 7 series TVs includes Sony Pictures Core service that offers a range of IMAX enhanced movies and content. This service leverages the display of the TV that is certified by IMAX for video quality.

The audio system on the TVs support Dolby Atmos, which is an object-based audio virtualisation technology for enhanced surround sound effect.

For gaming, the Bravia 7 series TVs feature HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts the HDR setting when setting up Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console with the TV. The TVs automatically switches to Game Mode when connected with a PS5 for improved responsiveness and minimised lag. The TVs support gameplay up to 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second. It also supports features like variable refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for improved gaming experience.