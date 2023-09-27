Sony launches WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds in India at Rs 24,990: Details

Japanese electronics maker Sony on Wednesday launched in India the WF-1000XM5. Priced at Rs 24,990, the premium wireless earbuds are available for pre-orders with introductory offers in which the company is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 and bundling SRS-XB100 portable speaker worth Rs 4,990 free. Starting today, the pre-booking offers are valid until October 15 on online platforms and at offline channels such as Sony Center and partner retail stores.





"WF-1000XM5 has redefined the concept of earbuds. We are proud to announce that our earbuds have incorporated the features, which provide an elevated immersive sound experience to the listeners. It has active noise cancelling features, high resolution audio and amazing sound quality, all at a relatively competent price makes it a perfect choice, setting a new standard in the world of audio. With these earbuds, we aim to stand on our position as one of the best earbuds manufacturers in truly wireless earbuds segment globally as well as in India," said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Specifications and features

The WF-1000XM5 boasts three microphones on each earbud, including dual feedback mics, which improve low-frequency cancellation performance. Powered by Sony V2 and QN2e chips, the earbuds are touted by the company to deliver unprecedented noise cancelling quality that can be adapted to provide the best performance for your environment.

The WF-1000XM5 features 24-bit audio processing and high-performance analogue amplification for low distortion and clear audio reproduction. The earbuds support Sony’s LDAC codec for high-resolution audio over wireless and DSEE Extreme engine, which upscale regular audio tracks to hi-res in real time. Additionally, the earbuds feature 360 Reality Audio.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds support head tracking technology, which enables earbuds to automatically adjust sound fields to compensate for head movement. For calls, the earbuds boast AI-based noise reduction algorithm based on Deep Neutral Network (DNN) processing and bone conduction sensors. These have wind noise reduction structure to minimise wind noise.

The WF-1000XM5 has Sony's Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, and Multipoint Connect features. Sony said the earbuds are capable to deliver up to eight hours of on-battery time.