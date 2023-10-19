OnePlus Open with flagship-grade camera system, displays launched: Details

OnePlus on October 19 unveiled its maiden foldable device, the OnePlus Open . Called a modern flagship smartphone by the Chinese electronics maker, the OnePlus Open boasts flagship-grade specifications, slender design, and lightweight form factor. Priced at Rs 139,999, the smartphone will be available for pre-order in India from October 19 and open sale starts from October 27.

OnePlus Open: Specifications

The foldable device measures 5.9mm at its thinnest side and weighs 239g. It is a book-shaped foldable, similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, with a main flexible display that bends inwards and a secondary display on the cover. The main bendable display is a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED unit of variable refresh rate, which ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz (LTPO 3.0). The display on the cover measures 6.31-inch. It is also a 2K AMOLED display of variable refresh rate – 10Hz - 120Hz. Both the displays have 10-bit colour depth and support 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, the OnePlus Open is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration. It boots Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS 13.2 interface loaded with tools and features specifically in tune with foldable form factor. These features include a desktop-like taskbar on the main display with a recent folder for quick access to photos, saved images, and more. Besides, there is Open Canvas feature for multi-window split on the main display. A 4,805 mAh battery, supported by 67W fast wired charger, powers the OnePlus Open.

As for the camera system, the OnePlus Open has a total of five cameras – three on the rear, one on the main display, and one on the cover display. The camera system on the rear encompasses a 48-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony Lytia-808) with optical image stabilisation, a 64MP 3x telephoto with autofocus and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus. The camera on the main display is a 20MP sensor, and 32MP camera sensor on the cover display. The camera system is co-engineered with Hasselblad. The OnePlus Open boasts 4K 30fps videos in Dolby Vision.

Other notable features include alert slider, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, X-axis vibration motor, and USB-C 3.1 interface for charging, audio out, and data transfer.