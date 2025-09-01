Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / After A17 5G, Samsung to launch Galaxy F17 5G in India: What to expect

After A17 5G, Samsung to launch Galaxy F17 5G in India: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is tipped to arrive as a rebranded Galaxy A17 5G with Exynos 1330 chip, triple-camera setup, and Android 15-based One UI 7

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung launched the Galaxy A17 5G in India on August 29. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to introduce another mid-range 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F17 5G, which is expected to be identical to the A-series model. According to a report by Smartprix, the F-series device will share most of the core hardware, but may skip the in-box charging adapter.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: What to expect

The Galaxy F17 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display of a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is expected to be 7.5mm thick and carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
 
 
It is said to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1330 processor, built on the 6nm process, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
 
On the imaging front, the smartphone may sport a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro unit. A 13MP front-facing camera is expected for selfies and video calls. 
 
Powering the device could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. However, like other recent F-series devices, the charger may not be included in the box. On the software side, the phone is expected to ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15, backed by Samsung’s promise of six years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Expected price in India

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, fullHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1330 (6nm)
  • RAM: Up to 6GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP OIS + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W charging
  • OS: One UI 7 based on Android 15
  • Protection: IP54 rating
  • Thickness: 7.5mm

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

