Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple to improve Siri, in-house AI models before adding new tools: Report

Apple to improve Siri, in-house AI models before adding new tools: Report

Reportedly, Apple is working on a new indigenous large language model (LLM) called 'LLM Siri' to power the future version of Apple's digital assistant Siri

Siri on iPhone

Siri on iPhone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly focusing on improving its existing artificial intelligence infrastructure before offering more advanced tools. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's head of artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea has set improving Apple's digital assistant Siri and the company's in-house AI models as a top priority for 2025.
 
According to the report, Giannandrea in a memo to Apple's employees said that this year, the company's AI group "is focused on revamping the underlying infrastructure of Siri and improving the company's in-house AI models."
 
While Apple is expected to introduce new intelligence features for Siri such as contextual understanding and on-screen awareness with the iOS 18.4 update this year, the underlying model will likely remain the same. Apple's indigenous large language model (LLM) that will likely power the future version of Siri is not expected to debut until next year. Reportedly called "LLM Siri," the new model will likely revamp how Siri approaches a user's query, improving response speed and intuitiveness.  ALSO READ: Apple in talks with Bharat Forge for India-based component manufacturing
 
 
The Bloomberg report stated that Apple is also planning to launch a more advanced version of Siri with real-time conversational capabilities. However, it is expected to roll out after Siri's transition to a more advanced AI model in 2026.
 
iOS 18.4: What is new with Siri
 
As for this year, Apple is expected to roll out new Apple Intelligence-powered features for Siri, as previewed in last year's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC).
 
With on-screen awareness coming to Siri, the digital assistant will analyse content on the device's screen and offer assistance for queries related to it. Additionally, Apple Intelligence and system-wide integration will allow Siri to take in-app actions, including some within select third-party apps. Siri will also have access to user's data and will likely use on-device processing to offer personalised responses.

More From This Section

trai

Airtel, Jio, Vi introduce revised plans for customers after TRAI guidelines

OPPO Find N5

OPPO Find N5 foldable to get Qi wireless charging, more: What to expect

Google

Google makes URLs more compact for mobile search results: What changes

Google Chrome

CERT-In issues urgent security alert over vulnerabilities in Google Chrome

Image: Nothing

Nothing to announce new smartphone on January 27: What to expect and more

Topics : Artificial intelligence Apple Apple Siri

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon