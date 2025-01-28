Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 08:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Chinese tech startup DeepSeek says hit with 'large-scale malicious attacks'

Chinese tech startup DeepSeek says hit with 'large-scale malicious attacks'

The company, whose artificial intelligence chatbot has sent the tech world into a frenzy, said that it had suffered large-scale malicious attacks on its services

deepSeek, deepSeek AI, AI chatbot

DeepSeek was founded in Hangzhou, China in 2023. The company released its first AI large language model later that year | File image

AP Los Angeles
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese tech startup DeepSeek said it was hit by a cyber attack on Monday that disrupted users' ability to register on the site.

The company, whose artificial intelligence chatbot has sent the tech world into a frenzy, said that it had suffered large-scale malicious attacks on its services. Registered users could log in normally, DeepSeek said.

DeepSeek began attracting more attention in the AI industry last month when it released a new AI model that it boasted was on par with similar models from US companies such as ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and was more cost-effective in its use of expensive Nvidia chips to train the system on huge troves of data.

 

The chatbot became more widely accessible when it appeared on Apple and Google app stores early this year.

By Monday, DeepSeek's AI assistant had become the No. 1 downloaded free app on Apple's iPhone store. The jump in popularity fuelled debates over competition between the US and China in developing AI technology.

But some US tech industry observers said they were worried about the idea that the Chinese startup has caught up with the American companies at the forefront of generative AI at a fraction of the cost.

DeepSeek was founded in Hangzhou, China in 2023. The company released its first AI large language model later that year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tech Wrap January 27

Tech wrap Jan 27: Google Gemini UI, Lava Yuva Smart launch, Nothing Phone

Image: Nothing

Nothing schedules product launch for March 4: Is it Phone 3, Phone 3a?

trai

Airtel, Jio, Vi introduce revised plans for customers after TRAI guidelines

OPPO Find N5

OPPO Find N5 foldable to get Qi wireless charging, more: What to expect

Google

Google makes URLs more compact for mobile search results: What changes

Topics : Artificial intelligence ChatGPT OpenAI Cyber Attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon