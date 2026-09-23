Beyond assembly: Why Nothing's CMF is betting on building R&D base in India

Nothing's decision to make CMF a majority Indian-owned company, with local contract manufacturer Optiemus Group joining its upcoming Series A investment round, marks a new phase in the companies' India partnership. The expanded arrangement brings manufacturing, ownership and research and development (R&D) together, with Nothing saying the aim is to build a smartphone business that is designed and engineered in India.

The move comes after years of investment in smartphone manufacturing in the country. However, according to IDC's Navkendar Singh, India continues to depend on China and other countries for several high-value smartphone components, including displays, memory and processors.

"The specific partnership, I would look at it as not landscape-changing," said Singh, associate vice-president, IDC. He said he sees the move more in the context of CMF benefiting from India's manufacturing incentives and strengthening its positioning as an Indian brand.

From manufacturing to R&D

The expanded partnership between CMF and Optiemus goes beyond their earlier focus on manufacturing. According to details provided about the partnership, the two companies are bringing together three elements: manufacturing, ownership and R&D.

Optiemus provides manufacturing capabilities and local expertise, while Nothing brings its product design, software and engineering experience to CMF. The stated ambition is to establish CMF as an independent, majority Indian-owned smartphone company with its own team and R&D capabilities in India. Nothing will remain a shareholder and partner.

Nothing founder and chief executive officer Carl Pei has said India has already built much of the manufacturing base needed to support a global electronics industry, but needs stronger product-engineering capabilities to move further up the value chain. In his view, R&D allows a company to design, engineer and continuously improve products rather than simply assemble existing designs.

What does 'full-stack R&D' mean

Nothing argues that the full-stack R&D goes beyond having a local design team. The company identifies six areas of focus: industrial design, covering the form and aesthetics of a device; mechanical engineering, covering structure and hardware architecture; camera engineering and imaging; software engineering; connectivity, including antennas and radio systems; and component engineering, involving direct work with suppliers to improve parts.

CMF's stated expectation is that this could create a demand-driven ecosystem in India. If an India-based R&D team asks suppliers to develop components to specifications that are not already available off the shelf, those suppliers could eventually develop new capabilities locally.

Nothing draws a comparison with the development of China's electronics ecosystem, arguing that smartphone companies there pushed suppliers to develop increasingly sophisticated components and technologies. According to the company, repeated demand for better components can turn suppliers from vendors into engineering partners.

Why the focus on R&D

The push for deeper R&D also comes against the backdrop of India's broader electronics manufacturing strategy. The government has said its focus is moving beyond finished-product manufacturing towards a complete electronics value chain, including components, sub-assemblies, design and R&D.

The government had recently notified Rs 62,500-crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) specifically aims to increase domestic value addition and strengthen supply-chain resilience and global competitiveness, while supporting Indian brands in building technological capabilities and creating patents in design and R&D.

For the smartphone industry, this represents a shift from simply increasing the number of phones made in India to increasing how much of the technology and value behind those phones is developed within the country.

India still depends on imported components

The transition from manufacturing to deeper R&D is not straightforward. Singh said India has made progress in electronics manufacturing but remains dependent on China and other countries for high-value smartphone components.

"Made in India is good, but it's largely, realistically, assembled in India," Singh said. He cited displays, memory and processors as examples of high-value components that continue to come from outside India.

This creates a distinction between manufacturing a phone in India and developing the technology that goes into it. India has built a substantial manufacturing base, with global companies and their ecosystem partners expanding production operations in the country. The upstream part of the value chain, however, remains less developed.

For CMF, the stated objective is to address part of this gap through R&D. The company says its proposed capabilities will cover industrial design, mechanical engineering, camera engineering, software engineering, connectivity engineering and component engineering.

The company's stated model does not mean every component will necessarily be manufactured domestically. Instead, CMF says its R&D operation would allow it to design, optimise and work directly with suppliers on products and components.

How this approach is different from other 'Indian brands'

CMF's proposed structure differs from the way India's earlier smartphone brands operated, but the distinction is not simply about being Indian-owned. IDC's Navkendar Singh pointed to Lava as the last remaining pure-play Indian smartphone brand, noting that it has continued to manufacture and assemble phones in India while sourcing components and product designs from outside the country. He said Lava has sustained its presence despite competition from Chinese brands and Samsung.

The difference with CMF, Singh said, is the nature of the partnership around manufacturing. Optiemus is not only a manufacturing partner but is also expected to take a stake in CMF, raising questions about how the ownership structure and its existing relationships with other brands will work. Singh said the finer details of the arrangement need to be seen.

CMF also enters the market with an advantage that comes from its association with Nothing. Singh said the brand has established a foothold through its design language, colours and product launches, which were developed under the Nothing umbrella. Whether that identity continues in the same form as CMF becomes a more independent business will be something to watch.

The market, however, remains competitive. Singh said CMF will have to compete in the sub-Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 segment with newer brands as well as established players such as Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi. In that sense, Indian ownership or a local manufacturing base alone may not determine CMF's performance; the brand will still have to compete on the products and value it offers consumers.

Global brands can help build India's ecosystem

The CMF development comes as global smartphone companies expand their manufacturing and supply chains in India. Singh pointed to Apple's growing manufacturing presence and its ecosystem partners as an example of how a large global company can help build confidence in India's production and supply-chain capabilities.

"When Apple comes to India and has confidence in the supply chain and assembly and the quality which India can produce," other brands can also become more willing to manufacture in the country, he said.

From India's perspective, Singh said this broader trend is more important over the longer term because it supports the country's ambition to become a manufacturing and export alternative. He described making India a "China + one" or alternative manufacturing destination as a more important long-term objective than the immediate impact of the CMF partnership.

ALSO READ: Zoho launches Zia Chat, enters vertical SaaS with 7 industry apps At the same time, manufacturing scale and R&D depth are different challenges. Pei's blog describes manufacturing as the first step, while engineering capabilities, supplier relationships and intellectual property require longer-term development.

Indian ownership may not be enough

CMF's majority Indian ownership could strengthen its positioning as an Indian brand, but Singh cautioned against assuming that this alone would translate into stronger consumer demand.

"The customer doesn't care if it's an Indian brand or a Chinese brand," he said. "Customer care, when it comes to wallet and spending, they care about the value they get."

That means CMF will still have to compete on its products in a market where established global brands remain strong. Singh said the sub-Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 segment, where CMF is likely to compete, has established players such as Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi, as well as newer entrants including Mivi and Bolt.

ALSO READ: Why human oversight remains crucial as AI agents become more autonomous For CMF, therefore, Indian ownership is one part of the proposition. Its ability to build products that consumers see as offering value will remain central to its performance.

A longer-term test for India

The CMF-Optiemus partnership is therefore about two related but distinct ambitions.

For CMF, it is an attempt to build a standalone Indian business with greater control over manufacturing, ownership and product development.

The manufacturing base is already in place. The next stage is whether companies can create enough engineering demand to encourage suppliers, talent and technology capabilities to develop alongside them.

CMF's stated ambition is to eventually build a business at a scale where suppliers develop products to its specifications and its software, camera and engineering capabilities can be spread across a much larger installed base.

For India, that makes the partnership worth watching beyond CMF's own smartphone sales. If the company succeeds in building meaningful R&D capabilities and supplier relationships in the country, it could offer a model for how manufacturing can gradually lead to deeper technology development.

But, as Singh's assessment suggests, the immediate impact should not be overstated. For now, the bigger takeaway may be India's continuing attempt to move from making smartphones in the country to developing more of what goes into them.

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