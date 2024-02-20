AI framework needs consultative and cooperative approach: Chandrasekhar

Calling out the need for a global consultative approach towards the creation of regulations around Artificial Intelligence (AI), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Information Technology, said that India has taken a lead in framing such regulations.

He also stated that this framework will be presented by June-July this year.

“India has taken a lead on creating this draft paper. We expect to have a draft framework discussed and debated by June-July this year. We will have a mid-year Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit where if not all, but most countries, and especially the Global South, who normally get excluded from any debate about the future of tech, participate,” said Chandrasekhar.

He was talking at the 32nd Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum, being held in Mumbai.

Chandrasekhar also added that there needs to be a more global consultative approach while coming out with regulations regarding AI. “We have the opportunity and responsibility to shape the way the world thinks and cooperate in creating a framework that harnesses the potential of AI but also has a cooperative mechanism that protects all consumers,” he added.

He also said that the approach to regulating AI in India would be similar to the way the government has introduced rules around the Internet. “We want to have consultative and transparency around the process for AI. They will essentially be legally accountable and trusted for the consumers who will consume. The basic principle will be that every platform has to be legally accountable for any harm that it causes or enables, and corollary that they should not enable criminality,” he added.

Chandrasekhar said that the intention is to harness AI for economic growth and address potential risks and harms. He also added that given the ‘ubiquitous’ and ‘boundary-agnostic’ nature of the Internet and AI, it is important that there is a global governance framework that deals with the safety and trust of AI.

“It is impossible for any one country to regulate the Internet as the harm that the Internet causes…these are always extra-jurisdictional. Therefore, there is no escape for a need for alignment around the principles that will be underpinning the global framework, and India has offered to lead in it,” he added.

Chandrasekhar also added that talent is going to be a strategic competitor and strength factor for the country. He shared that there is certainly a global shortage of talent and it is not only about engineers but in many other areas. “We have worked with global giants and drafted a multi-year curriculum that covers diploma, undergrad, masters, postdoctoral scholars to create globally competent talent and will be implemented from 2023,” he added.