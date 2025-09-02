AI offers huge opportunity, going to increase jobs: Piyush Goyal

Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers huge opportunities, and it is only going to increase jobs in the country.

He also said, "I have told my office, every person at decision-making levels, has to have the latest version of AI, ChatGPT or whatever else is available, on their phones or their laptops.

"So we are going to use it, but with a condition that any input they make should have at the bottom, that it has been generated or prepared with the support of AI...and has been validated for," he said here at an industry chamber event.

 

The minister said that it is an idea whose time has come.

India is a nation which is always willing to adopt new technologies, he said.

He added that there will be a few naysayers who would write that technologies like AI would have a terrible impact on jobs.

But, one should not be deterred by that, he said.

"AI will have its role...there will be the problem of unethical use of AI, so human intervention will be required to address that...This is only going to increase jobs ...and Indians are agile and very smart..So I look upon this as a great opportunity; we must adopt it," he said.

He added that there could be short-term blips till unethical use or other problems come, but in the long run, it will be great for India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Piyush Goyal

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

