Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple launches first retail store in Bengaluru to expand reach in India

Apple launches first retail store in Bengaluru to expand reach in India

Apple said the new store, like all its facilities worldwide, runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, the statement added

Apple store, Apple Hebbal store

Apple launched its first India store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi, in addition to its online platform. | File Image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple on Tuesday opened its first retail store in Bengaluru, marking its debut in south India and the company's third outlet in the country.

Named Apple Hebbal, the store will offer customers the full range of Apple products, services, and support, along with free Today at Apple sessions designed to help users get the most out of their devices, the company said in a statement.

Apple launched its first India store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi, in addition to its online platform.

We're delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru's spirit of innovation, said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People.

 

We can't wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We're excited to continue bringing Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion, O'Brien added.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 16 - Black

Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait

Apple

Apple inaugurates 3rd India store in Bengaluru; open for public from Sept 2

Tech Wrap September 1

Tech Wrap Sept 1: Acer laptops, WhatsApp's zero-click bug, OnePlus Pad 3

apple, apple logo

Apple foldable iPhone: TouchID, 2nm chip, and crease-free display expected

WhatsApp

WhatsApp fixes 'zero-click bug' on Apple devices: How to update your device

At Apple Hebbal, customers can explore the latest products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro powered by the M4 family of chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10, as well as accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag.

The store's 70 team members come from 15 states across India and are trained to assist customers with personal setup, switching to iOS, monthly financing options, and the Apple Trade In program.

Apple said the new store, like all its facilities worldwide, runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 10a to launch with last year's Tensor chip: What to expect

Modi, Narendra Modi

India set to capture share in trillion-dollar chip market: PM Modi

Xiaomi festival season deals

Xiaomi announces festival season deals on smartphones: Check details here

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India a 'lighthouse of stability,' says Vaishnaw; invites global investors

Microsoft Edge, YouTube

Microsoft Edge for Android to allow YouTube in background: What it means

Topics : Apple Apple store Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon