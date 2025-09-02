India set to capture share in trillion-dollar chip market: PM Modi

India’s journey in building an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem may have started late, but nothing can stop the country from accelerating ahead with reforms to develop into a full-stack semiconductor nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the fourth edition of the Semicon India conference, Modi said that with growing capabilities in the semiconductor industry, India was poised to capture a significant share of the global chip market, which is expected to reach $1 trillion in a few years.
“Speed matters the most in the semiconductor space. The shorter the time from file to factory, the shorter will be the journey from paperwork to wafer work. Our government is working with this thought,” Modi said during the inaugural session.
Modi pointed out that the government had approved the first semiconductor project within 18 months of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) being cleared by the Union Cabinet in December 2021. Following the first approvals in 2023, the government cleared the first semiconductor chip fabrication project in 2024 and has so far approved 10 projects under the ISM, he added.
Also Read
To further boost India’s semiconductor efforts, the government is working on the second phase of the ISM, Modi said.
The ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, announced in December 2021, has nearly exhausted its funds, with approvals for one chip fabrication unit, one compound chip fabrication unit, and eight Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) as well as Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) units already granted, IT ministry secretary S Krishnan said on Monday at the launch of the India Cellular and Electronics Association’s Semiconductor Leadership Forum.
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the construction of five domestic semiconductor projects was progressing rapidly. “The pilot line of one unit (CG Power) is completed and we just presented the first made-in-India chips to the Prime Minister. Two more units are expected to start production in a few months. Overall, we can say that the foundation of this foundational industry has been laid very well,” he said.
Vaishnaw added that India stood out as a stable economy amid global turmoil.
ASML Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said India’s semiconductor growth represented an opportunity for economic development, jobs, and resilience. “By developing semiconductor manufacturing and design capability, India can secure its supply chains, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and create a lot of new opportunities. At ASML, we see India as a partner with great potential. We are committed to helping you as we shape the future of semiconductors,” he said.