Google adds more AI-based features to Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini Nano model

Google has announced new AI-based features for the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone based on Gemini Nano, a specialised AI model based on Gemini 1.0 . The Gemini Nano model, along with Tensor G3 chip on the Pixel 8 Pro, brings two expanded features: Summarise in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard.

Google said that Gemini Nano running on Pixel 8 Pro offers several advantages by design, helping prevent sensitive data from leaving the phone and offering the ability to use features without a network connection.

In addition to Gemini Nano now running on-device, the broader family of Gemini models will bring new features and capabilities for the Assistant with Bard early next year on Pixel.

Summarise in Recorder

Gemini Nano now powers Summarise in the Recorder app on Pixel 8 Pro. The feature generates a summary of recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and more without an active network connection.

Smart Reply in Gboard

Smart reply, powered by Gemini Nano, generates suggestions for responses in Gboard by analysing the conversation that is going on. The feature is now available to try with WhatsApp and will be available on more platforms starting next year.

AI-powered photos and videos features

Video Boost feature is now available on Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. The feature uploads videos to the cloud where Google's computational photography models adjust color, lighting, stabilization and graininess.

Video Boost also enables Night Sight video on Pixel 8 Pro, which uses AI to apply noise reduction to videos recorded at night or in low-light conditions.

With improved Portrait light in Google Photos, the new AI model enables balance light to remove shadows and enhance portrait photos. Additionally, the new model also upgrades the Photo Unblur feature on Pixel 8 Pro.

A new Clean feature has also been added that helps remove smudges, stains and creases from scanned documents.

Security features

Google Password Manager can now identify accounts that support passkeys and help users create one easily. A new Repair Mode has also been added to protect personal data when a device is out for repair or servicing.