Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

WhatsApp introduces 'view once' feature for voice notes to boost privacy

The feature allows users to designate voice notes as "View Once." This enhances privacy by preventing the recipient from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording the voice note

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

The "View Once" audio will disappear once the recipient listens to it.

ANI Mobile
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is testing a "View Once" feature for voice notes. This feature is currently being tested for Android and iOS users who are using the beta version of the app.
WhatsApp introduced "View Once" for photos and videos in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to your messages.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Today, WhatsApp announced that the user can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to.
The feature allows users to designate voice notes as "View Once." This enhances privacy by preventing the recipient from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording the voice note. The "View Once" audio will disappear once the recipient listens to it.
For reading out credit card details to a friend or when planning a surprise, now users can also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind.
For consistency with View Once photos and videos, "View Once" voice messages are clearly marked with the "one-time" icon and can only be played one time.
As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation.
"View Once" voice messages are rolling out globally over the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

WhatsApp adds option to hide IP address during voice calls: Details here

WhatsApp rolls-out new Privacy Checkup feature for Android and iOS: Details

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

WhatsApp brings Secret Code, a new way to lock personal chats: Details here

Billing system case: Google withdraws appeal against Delhi HC order

Google adds more AI-based features to Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini Nano model

Minuscule AI startup raises $41 million to tap growth in Indian market

Gemini 1.0: What's new with Google's latest AI model and how it works

Meta sued by New Mexico alleging it failed to shield underage users

Topics : WhatsApp leak WhatsApp privacy Data Privacy

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon