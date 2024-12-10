Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI tech to replace humans workflow, says Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar

AI tech to replace humans workflow, says Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar

While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, however, said that his company will need more people to develop technology

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

He said that AI will be disruptive to the economy, business and workflow. | File Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Start-ups not working on technologies that can replace humans in workflow will not last long, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Tuesday.

While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, however, said that his company will need more people to develop technology and provide support as the adoption of AI increases.

When asked about whether Paytm is also looking at technologies to reduce its workforce, Sharma said, "We will need to hire more ... to provide technology support. Technology companies will become stronger with the adoption of tech".

During his session on Digital Transformation, Sharma said anything that is being done physically or mentally will be replaced by AI like car driving and writing code. Startups not developing tech to replace human workflow will not last long.

 

"If you are not building a startup that removes the obligation of a human's workflow, you're not building a company that will be surviving after five years," Sharma said.

He said that though it is not good for jobs, if a start-up's technology is not removing humans then it will not be an edge start-up.

More From This Section

Google

Google's 2024 search trends: IPL to K-dramas, what Indians searched most

Tech Wrap December 10

Tech wrap Dec 10: Google's quantum computing chip, OpenAI Sora, Moto g35 5G

Reddit Answers

Reddit Answers: Know about AI-powered search that works across platform

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature 16GB RAM for on-device AI, One UI 7

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple to adopt OLED display without a notch for 2026 MacBook Pro: Report

Sharma said that earlier companies were known by the size of the employees but now single-person companies are getting where AI is becoming their chief financial officer, chief human resource officer.

"Machines will take care of processes and systems that typically humans do. Most ambitious person in this room will take an ambition of removing 100 thousand people off the load of the work. That is the power of AI that you are expecting. If you are not building for that then you are building mediocre stuff," Sharma said.

He said that AI will be disruptive to the economy, business and workflow which will concentrate power in the hands of people and countries who have computers and capabilities to use those systems.

"I am shaken by the deep insight of what will happen to our country's workforce," Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

OpenAI

OpenAI rolls out text-to-video tool Sora for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users

iMerit, women, Bhutanese women

Simpler stuff now automated, startups tap experts for training AI models

PremiumIndia's decade-old fintech sector is putting artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of its work, using the technology for purposes as varied as credit assessment and understanding complex data.

Level playing field in the AI age: Promise amid fierce competition

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Lumina Datamatics to acquire Chennai-based TNQ Tech for Rs 336 crore

Suspected Spam

Airtel's AI-powered spam filter catches 8 bn calls and 0.8 bn SMS

Topics : Artificial intelligence Paytm information technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon