Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI to release long-anticipated Sora video generator to paid users

OpenAI to release long-anticipated Sora video generator to paid users

The new version of the tool will be able to churn out videos up to 20 seconds in length and offer multiple variations of those clips

OpenAI

With Sora, OpenAI is working to keep pace with a growing number of startups that now offer tools to spit out short clips quickly and more cheaply than creating video from scratch | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rachel Metz  OpenAI is rolling out an artificial intelligence system called Sora that can generate realistic-looking videos from text prompts, nearly 10 months after the startup first publicly previewed the technology.  
Sora will be available to paid users of chatbot ChatGPT in the US and other markets on Monday, the company said in a livestreamed presentation. The new version of the tool will be able to churn out videos up to 20 seconds in length and offer multiple variations of those clips. 
 
With Sora, OpenAI is working to keep pace with a growing number of startups that now offer tools to spit out short clips quickly and more cheaply than creating video from scratch — potentially upending the livelihoods of many in Hollywood. The list of rival AI video companies includes Pika, Haiper and Runway, the last of which recently partnered with a studio to train a new AI model and explore how the technology can be used in film production.
 
 
After OpenAI teased Sora in February, the ChatGPT maker began courting film studios, media executives and talent agencies in a series of meetings. OpenAI also granted access to a number of artists, as well as a few big-name actors and directors, to try out the service. 
 
Early on, Sora had clear constraints, however. In an early test, Bloomberg News found Sora struggled with stray body parts and a mixed understanding of physics. It also required noticeably more time — and computing power — to generate each video than users might be accustomed to with an image generator or chatbot. 
 
Initially, at least, Sora’s availability will still be limited. Those who pay $20 per month for a ChatGPT Plus subscription will be able to generate 50 videos monthly, said OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman. Users who pay $200 per month for a ChatGPT Pro subscription will have unlimited access to “slower” generations, he said, and 500 videos created at a faster speed.

More From This Section

Washing machine

Japanese AI-powered human washing machine: Wash, dry your body in 15 mins

Tech Wrap December 9

Tech wrap Dec 9: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series, Grok AI, Realme 14 Pro

technology, tech

Indian professionals flagbearers in global technological adaptation: Report

Grok AI on X

Elon Musk opens Grok AI access to all on X: What it is and how it works

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

Make AI in India, work for India is vision for nation's AI revolution: Min

 
To start, Sora also won’t be available in most of Europe, which has tougher tech regulations. 
 
During the demonstration Monday, OpenAI showed off Sora’s new features. The tool can produce videos from still images and videos as well as text prompts, the company said. For instance, a user could upload a video clip and the software will spit out footage to lengthen it. 
 
Sora also includes an option called Storyboard, which allows people to write out what they want to happen at different points in a video to better direct a sequence of clips. And there’s an option to explore a feed of videos created by other users. 
 
This week’s announcement came as part of what OpenAI has said will be 12 days of livestreamed product events. On Thursday, OpenAI kicked off the launch series by introducing the more expensive new ChatGPT Pro option, with unlimited access to its most powerful AI models. 

Also Read

Tech Wrap December 6

Tech wrap Dec 6: Samsung One UI 7, OpenAI announcements, Google Pixel drop

OpenAi

OpenAI aims more investment by removing 'AGI' clause with Microsoft

o1 pro mode with ChatGPT Pro subscription (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI kicks off announcement spree with o1 launch: All you need to know

OpenAI

OpenAI launches $200 ChatGPT subscription for use in research purposes

Tech Wrap December 5

Tech wrap Dec 5: OpenAI, Tim Cook interview, Nothing Snake Game Widget

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon