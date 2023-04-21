Amazon adds feature to boost dialogue: What it is, how it will help users



According to Amazon, the feature was first designed for Prime Video users who are deaf or hard of hearing, but anyone can use it to suit their personal listening preferences. Amazon Prime Video has launched a new feature called ‘Dialogue Boost’ in a limited number of original productions, which will allow users to enhance the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects.



Dialogue Boost availability Similar dialogue-boosting features are available on high-end theatre systems, specialised audio equipment, and some smart TVs. However, Prime Video claims to be the first global streaming service to offer such a feature.



Amazon has stated that it will add Dialogue Boost support for new titles this year. The feature is currently available worldwide on select English-language Amazon originals, including the shows "The Marvellous Mrs Maisel," "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," and "Harlem," as well as the films "The Big Sick," "Being the Ricardos," and "Beautiful Boy."

Dialogue Boost to help with a better viewing experience

Dialogue Boost examines the source audio in a movie or series to identify areas where dialogue may be difficult to hear. Then, to improve the clarity of the dialogue, speech patterns are isolated and the audio is increased.



"At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers," said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, in a statement. The AI-based technique, according to Amazon, provides a customised enhancement to sections of spoken dialogue rather than a broad amplification at the centre channel in a home theatre system.



How to find Dialogue Boost in Amazon Prime "Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience," he added.