Amazon adds feature to boost dialogue: What it is, how it will help users

Amazon Prime Video has launched a new feature called ‘Dialogue Boost’ in a limited number of original productions, which will allow users to enhance the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects.
According to Amazon, the feature was first designed for Prime Video users who are deaf or hard of hearing, but anyone can use it to suit their personal listening preferences.
Similar dialogue-boosting features are available on high-end theatre systems, specialised audio equipment, and some smart TVs. However, Prime Video claims to be the first global streaming service to offer such a feature.
Dialogue Boost availability
The feature is currently available worldwide on select English-language Amazon originals, including the shows "The Marvellous Mrs Maisel," "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," and "Harlem," as well as the films "The Big Sick," "Being the Ricardos," and "Beautiful Boy."
Amazon has stated that it will add Dialogue Boost support for new titles this year.
Dialogue Boost to help with a better viewing experience
Dialogue Boost examines the source audio in a movie or series to identify areas where dialogue may be difficult to hear. Then, to improve the clarity of the dialogue, speech patterns are isolated and the audio is increased.
The AI-based technique, according to Amazon, provides a customised enhancement to sections of spoken dialogue rather than a broad amplification at the centre channel in a home theatre system.
"At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers," said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, in a statement.
"Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience," he added.
How to find Dialogue Boost in Amazon Prime
Viewers can choose which level of Dialogue Boost they would like to use via the audio and subtitles drop-down menus. The audio tracks are labelled ‘English Dialogue Boost: Medium’ and English Dialogue Boost: High’.
According to a report, Dialogue Boost is available across all devices that support the Prime Video experience and offers a capability that was previously only available to customers with high-end theatre systems, specialised audio equipment, or select smart TVs.