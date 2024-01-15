Sensex (    %)
                        
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Lava announces discounts on smartphones

In the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, home-grown smartphone brand lava is offering discounts on smartphones together with bank offers and exchange bonus. Below are the details:

Representative Image: Lava Agni 2 smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Lava has announced discounts and bank offers on its smartphones that are available on the e-commerce platform Amazon during its Great Republic Day Sale. In the sale, the Indian smartphone brand is offering Storm 5G, Blaze 5G, Agni 2 5G, and Lava O1 smartphones at a discounted price together with bank offers and exchange bonus that are valid until January 18. In the bank offers, there is a 10 per cent discount, up to Rs 1,000, on SBI bank credit card, and up to Rs 750 on other bank cards. Below are the offer details:
Lava Storm 5G
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
  • Discounted price: Rs 12,499
  • Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
  • Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 11,499
Lava Blaze 5G
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999
  • Discounted price: Rs 9,499
  • Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
  • Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 8,549
     
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999
  • Discounted price: Rs 9,999
  • Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
  • Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 8,999
     
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
  • Discounted price: Rs 10,999
  • Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
  • Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 9,999
Lava Agni 2
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999
  • Exchange Bonus: Rs 3,500
  • Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
  • Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 15,499
Lava O1
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,499
  • Discounted price: Rs 6,999
  • Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
  • Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 6,299

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

