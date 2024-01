Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Lava announces discounts on smartphones

Lava has announced discounts and bank offers on its smartphones that are available on the e-commerce platform Amazon during its Great Republic Day Sale. In the sale, the Indian smartphone brand is offering Storm 5G, Blaze 5G, Agni 2 5G, and Lava O1 smartphones at a discounted price together with bank offers and exchange bonus that are valid until January 18. In the bank offers, there is a 10 per cent discount, up to Rs 1,000, on SBI bank credit card, and up to Rs 750 on other bank cards. Below are the offer details: