Motorola Razr 50 to get 'Circle to Search' as Google expands availability

Google has released a list of devices that will receive the "Circle to Search" feature, which has so far been exclusive to Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices. Motorola Razr 50 is part of it

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Motorola has announced that Google’s Circle to Search feature will be making its way to the company’s smartphones, but has not confirmed the exact models.
“Imagine being able to search for something without having to switch between apps. That’s exactly what Circle to Search offers — a new way to search on select Motorola smartphones with a simple gesture. With just a circle, highlight, scribble, or tap, users can instantly get the information they need without leaving the app they’re in,” stated Motorola.
 

The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has not specified which select smartphones will receive the feature. However, Google has released a list of devices and Razr 50 is part of it. “Circle to Search” has so far been exclusive to Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Earlier this week, Motorola announced at the Lenovo Tech World 2024 conference its new suite of Moto AI service that aims to enhance user interaction and provide personal assistance. Some of the features included in the Moto AI tools are "Catch Me Up," which summarises personal communications to help users avoid scrolling through missed notifications, and the "Pay Attention" feature, which assists users in remembering details from conversations. The "Remember This" feature enables users to capture live moments or on-screen information with a simple command.

The Circle to Search feature was launched in January and has expanded to more Pixel and Galaxy smartphones along with newer devices. Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature Circle to Search was launched in September. Honor has also announced plans to introduce the feature on the Magic V3 foldable and Honor 200 series.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

