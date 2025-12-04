Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, describe a scene to Alexa+ and it will take you there in Prime Videos

Amazon adds an Alexa Plus feature on Fire TV that lets users jump to exact movie scenes on Prime Video using natural voice descriptions. Here's how it works

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Amazon has announced a new Alexa Plus feature for Fire TV devices that lets users jump directly to specific scenes in movies on Prime Video by describing the moment. The AI-based tool is designed to remove the need for manual searching or fast-forwarding, and is initially supported across Prime Video movies. Notably, this development comes on the heels of Amazon testing a new AI-generated “Video Recaps” feature on Prime Video, aimed at helping viewers catch up on earlier seasons of supported shows.

How does this work

According to Amazon, users can describe a scene with natural language, including scene descriptions, character names or famous quotes, and Alexa Plus will identify the correct film and go to the matching timestamp. Few of the example cited by Amazon are: “Jump to the card scene in Love Actually,” “Jump to the scene in Red One where Santa flies over the city,” “Jump to the scene where Deloris Jordan says ‘a shoe is just a shoe until my son steps into it.’”
 
 
Amazon says the capability combines visual understanding, movie captions, and Prime Video’s X-Ray metadata to interpret characters, plot, action, and locate the specific moment a user wants to watch. The company also states the feature is built on Amazon Bedrock and uses multiple large language models, including Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude.

The new scene-jump capability is said to work with Prime Video movies and “tens of thousands” of indexed scenes. Amazon has said that it plans to add more movies and scenes and to expand the feature to TV shows in the future. For the feature to function, the movie must be included with a Prime membership or purchased or rented through Prime Video.

Alexa Plus: Other features

The company also described other Alexa Plus viewing features that provide contextual information during streaming. For example, asking about an actor’s filmography, soundtrack details or behind-the-scenes trivia, and Alexa Plus can surface recommendations across services such as Prime Video, Netflix and HBO Max.
Amazon further said Alexa Plus supports live-sports interactions, including asking for scores, player stats, finding live events across services (Prime Video, Sling TV, DIRECTV and Fubo) and showing highlights.

Topics : Amazon Amazon Prime Video Amazon Alexa

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

