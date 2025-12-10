India must adopt latest tech faster to gain most from AI, says Nadella

India should focus on ensuring that organisations and citizens adopt the latest technologies as quickly as possible to benefit most from the latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Wednesday.
Why does Nadella say “rate of diffusion” matters for new technology?
“I am a firm believer that ultimately, when it comes to new technology, the rate of diffusion is the winner. People who have studied historical technological waves have, in fact, said that countries, communities and companies that adopted the leading technology to create more leading technology were the winners,” he said.
Nadella was speaking to stakeholders in Delhi during his ongoing four-day tour of India. He is scheduled to hold similar speaking events in Bengaluru on Thursday and in Mumbai on Friday.
What warning did Nadella give to companies in the AI race?
Companies and countries that just talk about having the leading technology of the day for their consumers without innovating with it to create more innovative products will fall behind in the AI race, he said.
What did Nadella say about India’s policy and technology ecosystem?
India has brought together a virtuous cycle of policy, programmes, technology stacks, and markets, which has helped expand the reach of technology benefits to many Indians, Nadella said.
“In fact, Bill (Gates) loves the India (technology) stack, and he always asks me, 'Can I take the India stack and put it somewhere else?'” he said.
How does Nadella frame “human in the loop” in AI adoption?
Companies that use AI to enhance their productivity will also need to figure out ways to interject a human in the loop and think of it from a “design issue as opposed to a technical issue”, Nadella said, adding that all of AI would ultimately be useful only if it changes the lives of people and citizens.
In its commitments to India, Microsoft has also said that it would train nearly 20 million people on various aspects of AI.
What is Microsoft’s investment plan and data centre timeline for India?
Speaking about the company’s announcement to invest $17.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2029, Nadella said that the India South Central data centre in Hyderabad, currently under construction, is likely to go live next year and will add to the existing capacities in Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai.
On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that it would invest $17.5 billion in India to advance India’s cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations. This investment will be in addition to the $3 billion the company announced in January this year for India.
What is Microsoft’s sovereign cloud push, and what did it say about CoPilot data?
This investment, Microsoft said on Tuesday, would focus on three key pillars of scale, skills, and sovereignty. Towards this effort, Microsoft also announced the launch of Sovereign Public Cloud and Sovereign Private Cloud for Indian customers.
“With Sovereign Public Cloud now available in India, organisations can leverage a prescriptive architecture for deploying workloads in Azure with built-in compliance guardrails using Sovereign Landing Zones, do policy enforcement, and apply governance controls,” Microsoft had said. On Wednesday, Nadella said that all data processing for the company's flagship large language model and chatbot CoPilot was now being handled in India.