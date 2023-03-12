Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro may cost equal to MacBook Pro: Report

Tech giant Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will cost as much as a MacBook Pro, the media reported.

According to a new supply chain report, the tech giant's new iPad Pro models with OLED screens, which are expected to release next year, will cost up to 80 per cent more than the current releases, reports AppleInsider.

Particularly, it is rumoured that the 11-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display will cost 80 per cent more than the present model and will start around $1,500.

On the other hand, the 12.9-inch edition will likely be 60 per cent more costly and will start at $1,800.

Also, the iPhone maker is discussing the pricing with manufacturers LG Display and Samsung Display, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant had ordered OLED panels from LG Display and Samsung for its upcoming iPad Pro models, which are expected to launch next year.

