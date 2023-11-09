Samsung to debut Galaxy AI mobile experience early next year: Details here

Samsung on November 9 announced that it would debut Galaxy AI early next year. The South Korean electronics maker said the Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by its collaborations with industry leaders.

In a blogpost, Samsung said its Galaxy AI is universal intelligence designed for smartphones that would bring novel experiences in all the places it matters most — from barrier-free communication, to simplified productivity, to unconstrained creativity.

“Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven’t seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever.”

In a preview, Samsung announced the “AI Live Translate Call” feature that would be part of the comprehensive Galaxy AI experience. Samsung said the AI Live Translate Call feature will soon give users with the Galaxy AI phone a personal translator whenever they need it. It would be integrated into the native call feature, therefore, iron out the hassle of having to use third-party apps.

According to Samsung, audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show.

On privacy, Samsung said the feature would use on-device Galaxy AI and private conversations would never leave your phone.

Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled its in-house generative artificial intelligence model Gauss. Samsung said Gauss is an AI model that is capable of generating text, composing emails, editing and summarising documents, and translating languages. It added that integrating Gauss language into products would enable smarter device control. Speaking about multi-modal support, Samsung said its Gauss Image is a generative image model that is capable of generating and editing creative images and would have the feature for upscaling low-resolution images.