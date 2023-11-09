Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
43687.20 + 28.55
Heatmap

Omegle shuts down operations permanently after 14 years of its service

Online video chat platform Omegle shuts its services permanently after 14 years. The founder of Omegle said the site is not sustainable anymore financially nor psychologically

Omegle

Online video chat platform Omegle shuts its services permanently after 14 years

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A popular online chat platform, Omegle, has shut down its operations after 14 years. The platform randomly pairs users for anonymous conversations. Omegle founder, Leif K-Brooks, mentioned that the site is longer sustainable, “financially nor psychologically.”

The platform debuted in 2009 for the first time and gained popularity in no time, becoming the favourite place for people who wanted to connect with strangers online. The platform was developed in such a way as to allow users to move from one conversation to another quickly, which became an appealing place to be for new people. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a BBC report, Omegle has been involved in over 50 cases involving paedophiles in different countries across the world, especially Australia, the US and the UK. Short video platform, TikTok, earlier imposed a ban on sharing Omegle links due to concern over children being involved in inappropriate behaviour on the platform.

Recently, Omegle found itself involved in facilitating online abuse and grooming. K-Brooks made an announcement that Omegle has become a target of attacks, and the platform can no longer afford to fight the misuse of its service. 

The platform has served positively, despite all the challenges. K-Brooks mentioned that Omegle has a lot of positive impact on its users, which helps them connect with people of different cultures, seek advice, and alleviate loneliness. He also expressed his gratitude to the users who responsibly used the platform.

The Omegle platform's end will surely affect online chat, and it is worth noting what impact it will have on the industry. The legacy of the Omegle platform is a mixed one, and the issue of online safety will continue to be one of the major chat platforms in the future. 

How do users react?

The shutdown of the Omegle platform is a huge blow for its users. Since the news broke out, #RIPOMEGLE has been trending over X. Many users shared their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the X users wrote, "OMEGLE STOPPED WORKING TODAY?! #RIPOMEGLE #OMEGLE"

Also Read

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

WhatsApp reportedly testing 'View Once' feature for voice notes: Details

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop

WhatsApp set to release group voice chats feature: Here's how it works

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Samsung to debut Galaxy AI mobile experience early next year: Details here

Samsung to debut Apple Vision Pro headset's competitor in late 2024: Report

More than 70% Indians are concerned about unethical use of AI: Report

Red Hat India's Growth unaffected by global trends, embraces AI, says GM

Rockstar Games to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 video game this week: Report


While another mentioned, 'Omegle has officially shut down after 14 years. Better make a meme token about it on eth.. oh wait! $OMEGLE."

Another X user could be seen thanking the platform for its service, and he wrote, "Thank you Omegle for all the memories. It was a fun platform to interact with strangers RIP "

Topics : video streaming online video online platform

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon