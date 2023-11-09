Omegle shuts down operations permanently after 14 years of its service

A popular online chat platform, Omegle, has shut down its operations after 14 years. The platform randomly pairs users for anonymous conversations. Omegle founder, Leif K-Brooks, mentioned that the site is longer sustainable, “financially nor psychologically.”

The platform debuted in 2009 for the first time and gained popularity in no time, becoming the favourite place for people who wanted to connect with strangers online. The platform was developed in such a way as to allow users to move from one conversation to another quickly, which became an appealing place to be for new people.

According to a BBC report, Omegle has been involved in over 50 cases involving paedophiles in different countries across the world, especially Australia, the US and the UK. Short video platform, TikTok, earlier imposed a ban on sharing Omegle links due to concern over children being involved in inappropriate behaviour on the platform.

Recently, Omegle found itself involved in facilitating online abuse and grooming. K-Brooks made an announcement that Omegle has become a target of attacks, and the platform can no longer afford to fight the misuse of its service.

The platform has served positively, despite all the challenges. K-Brooks mentioned that Omegle has a lot of positive impact on its users, which helps them connect with people of different cultures, seek advice, and alleviate loneliness. He also expressed his gratitude to the users who responsibly used the platform.

The Omegle platform's end will surely affect online chat, and it is worth noting what impact it will have on the industry. The legacy of the Omegle platform is a mixed one, and the issue of online safety will continue to be one of the major chat platforms in the future.

How do users react?

The shutdown of the Omegle platform is a huge blow for its users. Since the news broke out, #RIPOMEGLE has been trending over X. Many users shared their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the X users wrote, "OMEGLE STOPPED WORKING TODAY?! #RIPOMEGLE #OMEGLE"

While another mentioned, 'Omegle has officially shut down after 14 years. Better make a meme token about it on eth.. oh wait! $OMEGLE."

Another X user could be seen thanking the platform for its service, and he wrote, "Thank you Omegle for all the memories. It was a fun platform to interact with strangers RIP "